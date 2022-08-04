Lord Cruddas calls for suspension of Tory leadership election





His intervention comes after The Telegraph revealed that the party had delayed sending ballots to members after a warning from GCHQ that it was vulnerable to a hack. The National Cyber ​​Security Center said the party’s new online system, which allows members to change their vote after casting it, could be exploited by nefarious actors. The system has now been scrapped and the voting process delayed, with some ballots not arriving with members until August 11. Members can still vote by mail, but have been asked to vote online to save the party money. The Conservative Party board has a huge responsibility to ensure that any campaign is free from interference, valid and has integrity, said Lord Cruddas. This is a big responsibility for the council, because if there is only one invalid vote due to a cyberattack, the whole vote and campaign is destroyed, the result will lack integrity, credibility and no one will trust the advice and the result. What you need is time to make sure there is no cybernetic or foreign interference in our voting systems. There are very powerful people who have the resources and the money to completely disrupt our political system, and you can’t afford a single mistake. The peer suggested that the party immediately suspend the leadership campaign and reject the prime minister’s resignation and ask him to stay on while the council resolves cybersecurity issues. He proposed a Boris ballot of Conservative members, adding: If members vote to keep Boris then there is no need for a leadership campaign and no more cybersecurity threats. Lord Cruddas and David Campbell-Bannerman, a former Conservative MEP, previously campaigned for a Boris poll to be part of the leadership race. The pair say they have more than 12,000 signatures from party members who want to hold a referendum on Mr Johnson’s resignation before continuing the leadership race.

