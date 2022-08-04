Ministry of PUPR





Jakarta – In emergency response to Tropical Cyclone Seroja and flash floods that inundated a number of areas in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) in April 2021, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) has gradually completed the construction of permanent accommodation for the victims. This also follows instructions from President Joko Widodo to relocate the victims. Following the directive, the PUPR Ministry constructed 1,922 units of temporary shelters which were divided into six locations, namely Lembata Regency 700 units, East Flores Regency 300 units, East Sumba Regency 194 units, Alor Regency 386 units, Kupang Regency 169 units and Kupang Ville 173 units. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the rehabilitation and reconstruction of disaster-stricken areas in NTT is not just about rebuilding damaged houses but also rebuilding new disaster-resistant settlements. “The approach is to build back better, not just with the same vulnerability to disasters, but to build back better and safer than before,” Minister Basuki said. Currently, up to 300 accommodation units in East Flores Regency have been completed and handed over to beneficiaries. The Huntaps are spread over 50 units in Oyang village, 195 units in Saosina village and 55 units in Nelelamadike village. The handover of the Huntap was marked by the signing of the handover report and continued with the planting of trees in the village of Saosina. Head of the PUPR Ministry Disaster Management Task Force at NTT and NTB Widiarto said that in this relocation, the PUPR Ministry has the principle of building back better. It is better in terms of earthquake protection, solid construction and disaster resistance, as the houses are built using Simple Instant Healthy Housing (RISHA) technology, he said. declared. To increase the comfort of the inhabitants, the shelter development area is also equipped with supporting infrastructure such as collective drinking water and sanitation networks, public and social facilities (citizens’ rooms), environmental roads and drainage, electrical connections of houses and public public lighting (PJU) and garbage cans. Widiarto advised that the beneficiaries, both the community and the local government, can maintain the sustainability and cleanliness of the new residential area. To add to the beauty and comfort of the environment, community greening could be done to complement existing ones, Widiarto said. East Flores Regent Doris Alexander Rihi expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of PUPR. “Thank you to the Department of Public Works and Public Housing for giving motivation and opportunity to our residents who were hit by the disaster yesterday to start their lives independently and creatively,” he said. One of the beneficiaries, Maryam Daeng, also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to live in the shelter. “Thank you to the government for providing opportunities and prosperity so that in the future it can be even better,” he concluded. (Disorder) Was the information above helpful enough? Office of Public Communication of the Ministry of PUPR Facebook: Minister of Public Works and Human Settlements Twitter: @kemenpu Instagram: Kemenpupr Youtube: ministry of public affairs

