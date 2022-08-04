Pakistan: Imran Khan’s party to challenge decision on illegal funds in court





The party hopes that the courts will serve justice. He said Khan became the real political threat to corrupt families who promoted the culture of lotacracy by buying politicians’ loyalty with looted money.

Regarding concerns that the ECP’s decision could lead to a ban on Khan and his party, Raoof Hasan told Gulf News that there is no threat to Imran’s political future. Khan and that disqualification from the PTI was also not an option under the laws. The PTI demanded simultaneous accountability for the funding of all political parties without discrimination or bias. Hasan urged the ECP to release all documents related to PTI funding submitted to the commission and those of PPP and PML-N to make public all policy findings.

The case against PTI, commonly referred to as the foreign funding case, was eventually described as a prohibited funding case by the ECP in its August 2 verdict. In its much-anticipated decision, the ECP accused PTI of receiving funds from foreign individuals and companies, concealing bank accounts and funds from 34 individuals and 351 foreign-based companies. The commission issued a notice to the party explaining why the funds should not be confiscated. The office is also responsible for taking any other action under the law, in light of this Commission order, including forwarding the case to the federal government, the verdict said.

The case against the Khans PTI party was filed in 2014 by dissident PTI member Akbar Babar who alleged financial irregularities in party funding from Pakistan and abroad. In 2018, the ECP formed a review panel to look into the case, which presented its findings after four years in January 2022. The ECP’s final report of August 2 said the PTI had committed violations blatant Pakistani finance laws by receiving millions of dollars from foreign nationals and companies.

Section 6(3) of the Political Parties Act 2002 states that any contribution made, directly or indirectly, by a foreign government, multinational or public or private corporation, firm, trade or professional association is prohibited , and the parties may accept contributions and donations from individuals only. The following clause states that any prohibited contributions or donations will be forfeited by the state. This shows that there is no prohibition for individuals in foreign countries to donate funds to a political party. PTI claims to have received funds from Pakistani expatriates. The Khans party enjoys wide support among the nine million Pakistanis living abroad.

The ruling coalition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), called the ECP verdict an indictment against the Khans party. PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry demanded a lifetime ban and imprisonment for Khan. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded that Khan resign as party chairman immediately, saying a liar involved in foreign funding and money laundering had finally been caught after eight years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said upholding the ECP’s decision declared Khan a certified liar for submitting false affidavits, while PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister spokesman Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris said said the verdict proved the former prime minister was corrupt and was running his political party under the guise of cancer. hospital.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that he will hold a peaceful protest outside the ECP on Thursday to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, as the party believes he is biased against the PTI.

