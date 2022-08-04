PM Modi congratulates weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on his bronze medal





CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on Thursday after securing a bronze medal in the men’s 109+…

GTC 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on Thursday after securing a bronze medal in the men’s over 109kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Follow InsideSport.IN for more live updates from CWG 2022 Also Read:CWG 2022 Hockey LIVE: Harmanpreet and Akashdeeps deliver 8-0 win for Indian men over Canada, Indian women land thriller to win 3-2 CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on winning bronze medal CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on winning bronze medal “Hard work and dedication lead to outstanding results…that’s what Gurdeep Singh showed by winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at the CWG. He fostered the spirit of joy among our fellow citizens. Congratulations and best wishes to him,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Hard work and dedication lead to outstanding results, that’s what Gurdeep Singh showed by winning the weightlifting bronze medal at the CWG. He fostered the spirit of joy among our fellow citizens. Congratulations and best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/DoudsoAKEG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2022 On Wednesday, Gurdeep Singh won the bronze medal in the men’s over 109kg final at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games with a combined weight of 390kg. In the Snatch category, he failed to lift 167 kg on his first attempt. On the second attempt, he lifted 167 kg. On the third and final attempt in the category, he added more weight but failed to lift 173 kg. He finished the Snatch round with the best of 167 kg. In the Clean and Jerk category, Gurdeep put on a sensational performance by lifting 207 kg in the first attempt. The Indian weightlifter failed his second attempt and was unable to lift 215 kg. In his last and third attempt in the category, he successfully lifted 223 kg. He finished with a combined total of 390 kg. His second lift was for 215 kg which was unsuccessful and he went all-in for the last lift and increased it to 223 kg, a Games record, and completed the lift. Earlier, Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey finished sixth in the women’s 87kg-plus final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as she completed a combined lift of 228kg and made two unsuccessful attempts each in the category Snatch and Clean and Jerk.

Her combined lift of 228 kg consisted of 103 kg in the Snatch while she lifted 125 kg in the Clean and Jerk category. CWG 2022: PM Modi congratulates weightlifter Gurdeep Singh on winning bronze medal Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow InsideSport.IN for more live updates from CWG 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.in/cwg-2022-pm-modi-congratulates-weightlifter-gurdeep-singh-for-winning-bronze-medal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos