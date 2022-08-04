‘America First’ without Trump? Conservatives plan it





WASHINGTON

Hundreds of Donald Trump administration officials, White House aides and congressional supporters gathered at a downtown DC hotel last month to praise the former president during a political summit organized by a think tank promoting its agenda.

The two-day event, hosted by the America First Policy Institute, was a celebration of the Trump era. But in perhaps a tacit acknowledgment of the uncertainty of Trump’s future, summit participants stressed that his policies and his legacy could be continued by someone else.

The main goal [of the think tank] is for the conservative political movement to be ready when the next Republican administration takes office, said Kellyanne Conway, a former senior White House adviser who chairs the Center for the American Child institutes.

He is here to ensure that his political achievements, in effect the legacy of the Trump-Pence administration, are preserved and advanced.

Trump is the early frontrunner in the polls heading into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his endorsement helped lift candidates into the competitive GOP primaries on Tuesday.

In Arizona, Trump-backed Senate candidate Blake Masters, a venture capitalist, won the Republican nomination, while gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, a former local TV anchor who campaigned with the former president, is in the lead in a race that is still too tight. to call.

And in Michigan, former presidents’ favorite gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon, will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, while Rep. Pete Meijer, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump, lost to John Gibbs. , who worked in the Trump administration. .

But early wins haven’t stopped Republicans from trying to figure out how to retain Trump supporters while exploring the possibility of moving away from the former president.

Some, like those in the Never Trump movement, have been explicit in their efforts to return to mainstream conservatism since 2016. Others have attempted to frame his presidency as the launch of a movement that can be separated from its leader and continued by d ‘others.

Last year, several former Trump White House aides and administration officials formed the AFPI, which grew out of political planning for his second term. The group has been called an administration-in-waiting, and its leaders note that several of them were in the room when Trump made the biggest decisions of his presidency.

I would say what the American people want are policies that make their lives better regardless of race, religion, color, creed, and they had it under Donald Trump, said Hogan Gidley, former aide to White House press deputy who directs the Center of Election Integrity institutes, which is pushing for more restrictive voter ID and mail-in voting laws. And so whether Donald Trump is a candidate or a kingmaker, I think that’s what people want.

For his part, Trump seems to see himself as both. He is expected to announce his third presidential bid as soon as this fall, although some allies have urged him to wait until November’s midterm elections, and has also strategically endorsed candidates for secretary of state and legislative elections who would play a key role in the administration of the upcoming presidential election.

The GOP always hoped it could sweat the Trump years and … move on to someone who reflected a more traditional understanding of the conservative political agenda, said Sarah Longwell, Republican strategist and founder of the Republican Accountability Project, a political action committee . who opposes candidates who promote Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election.

The question is whether voters will follow. Longwell has led nearly a dozen focus groups since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack began holding hearings in June and found that more voters in Trumps 2020 don’t want him to run in 2024.

Although they are not watching the hearings and are put off by the former president, they are concerned about his eligibility, she said.

They think he has too much baggage, they think too many people don’t like him, Longwell said. It’s not even about how they feel themselves.

Trump returns to Washington for the summit, his first visit since leaving office in January 2021 came less than a week after the committee’s eighth public hearing on Jan. 6, which focused on the role of elders presidents in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol and their inaction after they did so.

Hours after Trump’s speech at the July 26 summit, The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department was investigating his actions involving the attack. Trump and several members of his inner circle are also being investigated by Fulton County Dist. Atti. Fani Willis for allegedly interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Besides his legal troubles, Trump also faces potential challenges from a younger generation of conservatives with less baggage, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is urging Republicans to look forward to future elections and avoid reliving the past. . Longwell said Trumps 2020 voters also mention Republican governors. South Dakota’s Kristi Noem and Texas’ Greg Abbott as possible 2024 contenders.

Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who worked on Florida Sen. Marco Rubios’ presidential campaign in 2016, said people are going to run for president no matter what Trump does at this point.

For any ambitious Republican politician, he must run in 2024 or he may never get another chance, he said. Eliminating Trump is risky, but in many ways Trump is a much weaker candidate now than he was in 2016, given everything that’s happened in the past five years.

As a nonprofit organization that cannot engage in political activity or endorse candidates, the AFPI cannot explicitly support Trump, although the organization was founded on his ideals. Some of those hired by the organization, however, criticized the former president and pleaded for the party to continue.

In March 2021, former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal co-wrote a Newsweek op-ed calling on Republicans to separate Trump from his politics.

Trump the man would not fail many conservatives if they could preserve the ideas that made America great, he wrote.

Despite the editorial, Jindal was recruited by AFPI President Brooke Rollins, a former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Trump, to lead the Center for a Healthy America groups.

It’s about promoting state bills, state legislation, as well as federal legislation, so whoever the Republican candidate is in 24, whoever the next Republican president is, has those conservative policies that he can work, he can build on it, Jindal said at the summit after leading a panel on health care with members of Congress.

When asked if that candidate should be Trump, Jindal, one of more than a dozen Republicans who ran for president in 2016, deflected.

I think it will be time to focus on the presidential election after November, he said. At present. I think every conservative, every Republican, should be focused on getting the House and Senate back.

Trump’s former White House adviser Peter Navarro has publicly criticized AFPI for hiring staff he says are not loyal enough to the former president, going so far as to warn Trump not to not speak at the summit and arguing that the institute wants to break with him while profiting from the success of his movement.

That may well be the AFPI’s larger agenda: deflect the political appeal of Trumpism but replace Trump with an AFPI-anointed RINO, Navarro wrote in an op-ed for American Greatness, a conservative website.

AFPI staffers countered by stressing Trump’s support for the organization. In addition to his keynote address, Trumps Save America PAC gave the group $1 million last year.

At the same time, Trump seems determined to fight to retain his role as the face of the America First movement.

In his keynote speech at the summit, Trump weighed in on the question that will define the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination: Will his legal woes and actions on January 6, 2021 render him ineligible?

He made a familiar promise to his cronies, declaring that despite his enemies’ best efforts to silence him, he would have a second act in the White House.

They want to hurt you in any form, but they really want to hurt me so I can’t go back to working for you, he said. I don’t think that’s going to happen.

Trump told the New York magazine last month that he had already decided whether or not to run, and the only debate is over the timing of announcing his decision. He said he believed an announcement before the midterms would discourage others from running and potentially trigger a backlash against anyone who challenges him.

Most political observers agree that an early announcement would hurt Republicans’ efforts to keep voters focused on the Biden administrations’ struggles.

If Trump inserts himself into the final weeks of the election by announcing his candidacy, it blurs what should be a clear referendum, Conant said. I can’t think of a positive aspect to this.

An announcement from Trump before the midterm elections would also be a boon for Democrats, said former Democratic Representative Steve Israel, president of the Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University.

If you look at the 2021 election, where Republicans did very well in state and local elections, the Democratic strategy was to try to put Donald Trump on the ballot in those races, he said. People didn’t accept it, because it wasn’t on the ballot. But once he announces in 2022, he’s absolutely on the ballot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2022-08-03/america-first-next-republican-administration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos