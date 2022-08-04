Who sent how much to Imran Khans PTI? There is an Indian-American banker, a cricket company





New Delhi: Imran Khan cried foul over foreign hands in his removal as prime minister earlier this year, but now it’s foreign funding that haunts his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party. The election commission determined that several foreign nationals had made contributions to the PTI, including Indian-American investment banker Romita Shetty, a graduate of St. Stephens College in New Delhi, who donated $13,750. The polling body in its verdict declared such donations prohibited. PTI, which has had an acrimonious relationship with the EC, said it would challenge the verdict.

The EC verdict revealed that the PTI had received more than $7 million in illegal foreign donations, much of which came from opaque trusts in offshore tax havens and limited liability companies set up by supporters in the United States. , UK and Canada. The polling firm released its findings on Tuesday, after a seven-year legal process it said was delayed by the maneuvers of the PTI. The EC listed 34 donations as illegal.

Pakistani businessman Arif Khans, UAE-based Wootton Cricket Limited was also scanned for sending $2,151,500. It is a diverse pool of donors with which the EC has had problems.

Who sent how many?

Among the largest individual donors is an allegedly Zurich-based entity operating as administrators of E-Planet which donated $100,000. However, E-Planet is a private trust company apparently based in the Cayman Islands, as such trusts are prohibited from providing funds to political parties in Pakistan.

Another significant banned foreign donor, which PTI did not disclose, is Dubai-based Bristol Engineering Services, owned by an individual named Majid Bashir, which sent nearly $50,000 to the party in 2013. UAE Laws charities do not allow a natural person and companies to engage in any kind of fundraising activities allow registered charities only with prior authorization to raise funds solely for charitable purposes, a declared the EC.

Other known banned foreign donors mentioned in the EC ruling include Manchester-based SS Marketing, which sent $1,741 and Australia-based Dunpec, which sent $2,000. Several national companies like Anwar Brothers, Zain Cotton and Young Sports have also been flagged by the EC.

The 13 accounts

The Election Commission also detailed 13 bank accounts in Habib Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, Bank of Khyber, Bank of Punjab and the defunct KASB, which received nearly $1 million in prohibited funding. The recorded transactions are between 2008 and 2013, the EC said.

Although PTI has now disavowed these accounts, it has been found that they fall under the purview of PTI, be it PTI Punjab or PTI Federal Capital. They were also set up and managed by key PTI members and regional leaders, such as PTI Chairman Sindh Imran Ismael, PTI Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asad Qaiser and PTI Chairman Balochistan Qasim Khan Suri.

Critically, two Habib Bank accounts were not declared by the party at all and belong to Imran Khan himself, showing transactions of $51,750 and over PKR 80 million, respectively.

Limited Liability Companies

Another big sticking point revealed by the EC concerns the numerous Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) through which Imran Khans PTI has received a large number of donations of small dollars from prohibited sources in Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This includes receipts from 351 overseas-based companies to a US-based US LLC, amounting to over $160,000, funds transferred from a PTI Canada LLC to PTI accounts in Pakistan in local currency , as well as nearly 800,000 pounds over a five-year period. 2008 to 2013 to a UK-based LLC, which PTI has not fully disclosed.

The EC has repeatedly mentioned that consistent compliance not only with Pakistani law but also with the laws of the three foreign countries is not respected. Pakistan is included in the [International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistances list of 126 countries] which imposed restrictions and bans on donations to political parties by foreign nationals, PTI formed companies in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada for fundraising purposes, the EC said.

