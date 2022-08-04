NBA player activist: Israelis should build trust with Palestinians, but not with Erdogan

Enes Kanter Freedom is not one to set small goals. In Israel to lead interfaith basketball camps for children across the country, the former Muslim NBA player says he is truly there to bring peace.

It’s a tall order – even taller than the 6’10” (2.08m) center – but one that doesn’t seem to faze Turkey’s high Freedom, which over the past decade has defined itself at both as a professional basketball player and a human rights activist.

I am here to bring peace to the Middle East, Freedom, 30, told The Times of Israel this week from Jerusalem, sporting a coexistence t-shirt. I know it’s something big and big, but you have to believe in it first.

The player is in the country for a week leading a coexistence basketball camp initiative for Israeli and Palestinian children.

Drafted third overall in 2011 by the National Basketball Association’s Utah Jazz, Freedom has spent the past 11 years playing for five different teams, though his advocacy and political commentary off the court has often drawn more careful that his game.

In February, his career came to an abrupt end, at the same time as he castigated China for human rights violations. He was fired by his team soon after and believes it was directly linked to speaking out against the country which is a major source of income for the league.

He is now a free agent and has yet to receive an offer from another team.

Freedoms views on Israeli-Palestinian relations are less personal and forceful than those tied to Turkey, China or the United States. Instead, he said he hopes to use his platform and his sport to encourage coexistence. He did not share a political stance on the Israeli-Palestinian relationship, which he said he was still learning about, beyond hoping for the conflict to end.

Obviously, there are so many conflicts going on, so many political issues going on. But what breaks my heart is that at the end of the day, on both sides, the Palestinian side and the Israeli side, innocent people are being hurt… That’s what matters to me, Freedom said.

On his third day in the country, the basketball player spoke to The Times of Israel about expanding his human rights work to Israel, warned Israeli leaders to beware of their warming ties to Turkey and spoke of the NBA’s ongoing ties to China.

Like other athletes who visit Israel to push youth coexistence programs, Freedom has been careful to avoid the political minefield surrounding the conflict, far from a given for someone who has lost their citizenship – and allegedly his work too – for his activism. .

Whatever I say, I don’t know if it will change the mindset of leaders, he noted.

Instead, it is trying to reach Jewish, Muslim and Christian children aged 10 to 15 attending its two-week basketball camps, which began last week in Jerusalem, Haifa and central of Israel.

I was like, you know what? I’m just going to plan a basketball camp where jews and palestinians come together. We’re going to pass, score well, we’re going to learn to share the ball, win together, fight in unison, Freedom said of his approach, which he hopes will continue to replicate through his new eponymous foundation. . , the Enes Kanter Foundation for Freedom. So far, the American Jewish organization Bnai Zion has helped make its vision for the camp a reality.

Enes Kanter Freedom leads a basketball camp at the YMCA in Jerusalem, July 31, 2022. (SoulShop Studios)

Earlier in the day, he said he saw a Palestinian camper who was reluctant to come to camp for obvious reasons — the conflict — end up reaching out to his Jewish teammate after he made his pass.

She scored and they clapped as she came back. And I was like, this is it, this is going to change the whole future, Freedom said.

Excited about his experience, Freedom said he spoke to a Jerusalem deputy mayor about expanding the camps to be open year-round, though the idea is in its infancy.

Distrust of warming Israeli-Turkish relations

Freedom is a practicing Muslim and grew up in Turkey, attending schools linked to exiled Islamic scholar Fethullah Glen. The athlete has grown close to Glen since meeting in 2013 and has joined his spiritual mentor in making an enemy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom Freedom calls a dictator.

After years of tension between Freedom and Erdogan, Turkey stripped Freedom’s passport in 2017, effectively leaving him stateless until he could obtain US citizenship in 2021. He said he added “Freedom” as a name as a tribute to becoming a citizen of a country that expresses this value.

Enes Kanter Freedom in Jerusalem, July 31, 2022. (Carrie Keller-Lynn/The Times of Israel)

His trip to Israel comes as Israel has made progress in warming its frosty relationship with Turkey. Freedom said Israel should be wary of Erdogan, who has personally targeted him and his now estranged family.

Listen, you can’t trust a dictator. And now I tell the Israeli government not to trust a dictator, Freedom said.

Erdogan has consolidated power in his role as president, which he has held since 2014. Before taking over as president, he led the country as prime minister for 11 years. Freedom is a Turkish democracy activist, and while he believes Israel and Turkey should restore their relationship, he doubts the current effort is genuine on Turkey’s part.

President Isaac Herzog (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex in Ankara, March 9, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)

I believe they should [improve relations]but it’s impossible while Erdogan’s regime is in power, Freedom said.

He postulated that Erdogan’s proximity to Israel is an unstable political ploy in the run-up to General Turkey 2023.

He’s just going to use that friendship to get through the election, and as soon as he wins the election, he’s going to stab Israel and America in the back, Freedom said, alternately speculating that anti-Israel and anti-Israel rhetoric American will soar as Turkish. the campaign intensifies.

Erdogan has long stoked anti-Israel and anti-American sentiment when politically expedient, and Freedom blames the longtime politician for stoking anti-Semitism in Turkey.

It’s sad for me to see that there are so many children growing up in Turkey who are anti-Semitic, anti-Western and anti-American because of Erdogan, he said, adding that in the world Muslim, anti-Israel sentiment helps politicians look strong to their base.

I remember when I was 8, going downstairs to play with my friends, and my friends were burning Israeli flags and American flags, just because of his rallies, Freedom said.

The activist athlete – who helped spread Holocaust education to Muslim students in New York – credited his upbringing at Glen Movement schools taught him tolerance.

The reason why I am not anti-Semitic, anti-American or anti-Israeli is, like my friends, because of [Glens] schools, he said.

However, his relationship and outspoken support for Glen is also part of his estrangement from Turkey, which has revoked his passport, imprisoned his father, raided his childhood home and put him on a death list. Interpol. As a result, he has not spoken with his immediate family since 2015 and is traveling safe.

Erdogan’s long arms are everywhere, he said.

Freedom follows Glens’ approach to Islam and credits his emphasis on coexistence as the root of his human rights activism.

Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen sits in his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania in 2014. (AP Photo/Selahattin Sevi, File)

He [Glen] taught me that no matter your religion, culture, skin color or background, the most important thing in life is to put your differences on the table and try to find what we have in common, Freedom said.

At Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, a site that recently came to the attention of the Muslim world during April’s Ramadan clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters – Freedom recorded video messages in Turkish and English calling for the unity and calling on other Muslims to “open our arms to everyone”.

Like Salamu Alaykum of Al-Aqsa and Qubbat As-Sakhrah to all my Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. May Allah bring inner peace, spiritual enlightenment, health, prosperity, love, joy and happiness.

May the lessons of solidarity, mercy and compassion be an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/dKI2kMszlU — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 31, 2022

Ecumenical in spiritual evangelism, he also placed a note in the Western Wall and visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, including the Armenian Chapel in the church. Turkey, where Freedom grew up, has yet to recognize the 1915 Armenian Genocide and remains diplomatically delicate on the subject.

Palestine is played out, but Muslim countries are silent on the Uyghurs

In February, Freedom paid a high, and what he describes as surprising, price for his activism when the journeyman center was released from his last NBA team after criticizing China’s gold mining market.

China is the biggest dictatorship and the biggest violator of human rights, and they need to be called out, he said, adding that: I knew it was going to be big, I didn’t know the NBA was going to fire me.

While acknowledging the enormous pressure on other players to avoid criticizing China in order to avoid harming their financial interests or those of the NBA, the NBA and many endorsers have significant business in China. , Freedom said they were ashamed of not acknowledging human rights abuses.

However, his strongest words were reserved for the wider Muslim community, which has not rallied in support of the Uyghurs, a Chinese Muslim Turkic minority currently being persecuted by Beijing.

There are so many Muslim countries in the world that talk about the Palestinians. I haven’t seen a single Muslim leader talking about the problems happening in Xinjiang [Chinese province] towards the Uyghurs. Why? The economy, he said, adding shame to all Muslim leaders.