Donald Trump’s favorite candidates claim victory in Arizona





Study the last seven weeks of Rusty Bowers’ political life, and you’ll understand the current crisis in the Republican Party. On June 21, Mr. Bowers, who is the current speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, testified before the congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He described the intense pressure campaign led by Donald Trump and the former legal advisers to the presidents. in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election to help undo Joe Bidens’ narrow election victory in Arizona. Mr. Bowers brushed them off, explaining that doing what you are doing would be against my oath.

On July 19, the Arizona Republican Party officially censured Mr. Bowers, apparently for unrelated reasons. A few days later, Mr Trump held a rally in the state where he supported the speakers’ main challenger, David Farnsworth, who embraced the ex-presidents’ false claims that the last election was stolen, and called Mr. Bowers a rino coward (Republican in name only). On August 2, Mr. Bowers lost to him by a margin of nearly 30 percentage points.

Like other states holding primary elections, Arizona featured pitched battles in the ongoing Republican Civil War. It is a struggle for control between relative moderates, who show only lukewarm support for the former president, and the America First faction, loyal to Mr. Trump in all areas, but especially in the defense of the myth of the stolen election. Those who have condemned the presidents’ attempt to overthrow democracy, like Mr. Bowers, are fast disappearing from the divisiveness.

It was a great election night for the faction of former presidents in Arizona, and disturbing for those worried about democratic backsliding in the Americas. Candidates endorsed by Trump have won the Republican nomination for Attorney General, Governor and Secretary of State (the Chief Electoral Officer): the three statewide officials who would oversee the 2024 election if they won on November 8.

Kari Lake appeared poised to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination, despite stiff competition from a moderate who had the backing of incumbent Republican Governor Doug Ducey and Mr. Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence. It’s not hard to see why Ms Lake is considered a candidate to replace Mr Pence on Mr Trump’s ticket should he, as expected, make another run for the White House.

At a rally on the eve of the election at a stuffy warehouse bar in Phoenix, Ms Lake whipped up the crowd against those bastards out there in the media, of which the former TV presenter had been a member for two decades. She pledged to declare the influx of illegal immigrants an invasion. She reminded the crowd that hers was the party of Lincoln, the party of Ronald Reagan and the party of our great President Donald J. Trump, to thunderous applause.

At the same rally, Abe Hamadeh, a political neophyte who won Mr. Trump’s endorsement to be state attorney general, said we all know our election was hijacked; our judicial system has been corrupted. The man who could become Arizona’s law enforcement chief said our border is wide open and it’s done on purpose, and announced that the malign influence of billionaire investor George Soros, should be removed from the state.

Perhaps the most hardcore of the group is Mark Finchem, a state legislator and leading supporter of the Stop the Steal movement, who attended the Jan. 6 riot (but maintains he did not enter the Capitol) . On August 2, he won his party’s nomination for Secretary of State. Mr Finchem said Mr Trump would have won Arizona in 2020 had he been in office. Now he may well be tasked with certifying the 2024 election. Besides the white cowboy hat he wore on the night of his primary victory, his most notable accessory was on his lapel: a badge of honor emblazoned with the words DONALD TRUMP 45TH PRESIDENT.

Mr. Trump’s war of attrition is working. Although he failed to eliminate Republicans in Georgia who certified his electoral defeat there, the approval record for former presidents in open races without incumbents, such as in Arizona, has been very successful. His win rate is close to 80%.

Blake Masters, the Trump-endorsed candidate to be the next state senator, also won his primary. A young former tech executive close to tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Mr. Masters sees himself as part of a new generation of Republicans who understand they are in a culture war. His populist campaign aims to smash big tech (due to his censorship of conservatives), rein in critical race theory and this perverse gender ideology in schools, impeach Mr. Biden for his abandonment on the southern border and to sue Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top medical adviser during the covid-19 pandemic. During his campaign, Mr. Masters also said that had he been on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, he would have opposed the Electoral College votes affirming Mr. Bidens’ victory.

In an otherwise difficult election environment, Democrats could find some success arguing that Trump-anointed Republicans pose a threat to American democracy. If they were able to change the rules and have officials act in concert, it would have been a totally different outcome, says Katie Hobbs, who won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Arizona and whose likely opponent in November will be Mrs. Lake.

Ms Hobbs is the current Secretary of State who oversaw the 2020 election. I know none of these allegations were true, she said. It’s dangerous: just people repeating lies because it gives them the votes they need to try to win their races. An audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County (which includes Phoenix) in the 2020 election, pushed by Republicans in Arizona, did not substantiate claims of fraud. Still, voters who believe these baseless claims seem undeterred, and the candidates they backed on Aug. 2 could win anyway.

Republicans who don’t believe in the Make America Great Again catechism, meanwhile, can’t help but watch in some horror. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors member Bill Gates, a local elections official whom other Republicans have turned against for failing to support their fraud allegations, describes his party’s primary outcome as a nightmare scenario for me. The chances that the next elections held in the state will be free and fair have diminished. The rule of law is faltering in this state, says Gates. I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say whether these people are elected.

