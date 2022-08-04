Imran Khan and party members could face weight of ECP foreign funding decision on Benami accounts





Islamabad [Pakistan]Aug 3 (NNA): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case has created a new problem for Imran Khan as well as other stalwarts of the left.

There may be potential implications for Benami’s accounts and the fate of the PTI stalwarts who operated them and in whose name the accounts were opened but disavowed by the party, The News International reported.

One of the Benami accounts was opened and managed by Mian Mehmood Ur Rashid. He was the President of PTI Lahore at that time. The title of the account was “PTI Lahore”. From this account, an amount of Rs 16.182 million was withdrawn and an amount of Rs 20.372 million was deposited.

Another Lahore account titled “PTI Punjab” at the Muslim Commercial Bank was managed by Mian Mohammad Farooq, then the Punjab Party General Secretary.

The authorization and request letter with the names of signatories was signed by Imran Khan. From this account, Rs 14.097 million was withdrawn and Rs 15.149 million was deposited, reports The News International.

Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser opened and operated an account at Habib Bank, Peshawar with Muhammad Ashfaq and Mohsin Wadud.

A sum of Rs 0.782 million was withdrawn and Rs 0.860 million was deposited. Qaiser operated another account titled “PTI NWFP” in the Peshawar branch of Bank Islami with former governor Shah Farman and Imran Shehzad. An amount of Rs 2.11 million was withdrawn and an amount of Rs 2.127 million was deposited there. Details of an account at the Bank of Khyber, Peshawar, were not available as to who operated it, The News International reported.

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail operated an account with MP Muhammad Najeeb Haroon and MP Samar Ali Khan in the Karachi branch of Habib Bank. An amount of Rs 39.471 million was withdrawn and an amount of Rs 40.224 million was deposited in the account titled “PTI Sindh”.

Sindh Party MPA Seema Zia operated an account at Habib Bank Karachi with Roshna. It was titled “PTI Women Wing Sindh”. An amount of Rs 300 was withdrawn and an amount of Rs 1.077 million was deposited there, The News International reported.

Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri held an account at the Quetta branch of the Bank of Punjab when he was provincial chairman of the PTI. Syed Abdul Wahab and Dawood Khan were cooperators. An amount of Rs 5.350 million was withdrawn and an amount of Rs 5.556 million was deposited in the account.

An account at Bank Islami, Islamabad has been opened with the title “PTI Federal Capital”. Account opening documents were not available; therefore, the operator remained unknown. A sum of Rs 0.769 million was withdrawn and Rs 1.154 million was deposited there, The News International reported.

Another account in the Karachi branch of the same bank was in operation but the account opening record was not available as it was allegedly burned during riots which occurred after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Two accounts at Habib Bank Islamabad were opened at the request of Imran Khan. The signatories were Sardar Azhar Tariq, Colonel (R) Younas Ali Raza and Saifullah Khan Niazi. An amount of USD 51,750 was withdrawn from one of these accounts; while an amount of Rs 84.14 million was withdrawn and an amount of Rs 86.89 million was deposited in the other account, The News International reported.

The sword of disqualification hangs over Imran Khan and his party members for consecutive false statements in account statements submitted for five years before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Out of 13 undeclared accounts, two were opened at the request of Imran Khan while 11 were operated by other party leaders. But the PTI in a statement to the ECP disavowed them.

Consequently, the ECP classified them as disavowed/benami/fake accounts and the investigation revealed that the money had been transferred from them to the declared accounts, The News International reported.

“As these accounts have now been disavowed by PTI, all these accounts therefore fall into the category of illegitimate/fake accounts (Benami accounts). Further examination indicates that the defendants’ assertion is devoid of any force due to reason for which inter-bank transfers were made by PTI into their reported accounts from the disavowed accounts and are referred to as “unknown to PTI,” reads a relevant excerpt from the verdict in a foreign funding case.(ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/272642311/imran-khan-party-members-may-face-brunt-of-ecp-foreign-funding-ruling-on-benami-accounts

