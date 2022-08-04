Boris Johnson starts summer vacation but Downing Street insists PM is still in charge





Boris Johnson is due to start his summer vacation on Wednesday and his term as Prime Minister is set to end in less than five weeks



Downing Street gave no details of where the Prime Minister would be spending his free time from Wednesday until the end of the week. But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson would remain in charge of the country, receiving updates as needed. The current leader of the Conservative Party will not be out of office for long when he returns, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss vying to replace him at No 10 in early September. Asked who would be in charge during Mr Johnson’s absence, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: This will be the standard model. The Prime Minister will brief the Deputy Prime Minister as needed and, as always with a Cabinet government, other ministers will be on hand to provide support as needed. Boris Johnson will start his vacation on Wednesday Stephane Rousseau Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battle to take over at No. 10 Pennsylvania Some of Mr Johnson’s previous trips have proved controversial. The prime minister was reportedly on vacation in Somerset as the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital, Kabul, last summer. Weeks later he came under renewed scrutiny when he left Downing Street for a four-day trip with his family as the British and Afghans remained pinned down after forces withdrew from Kabul. . At the time, the No 10 refused to describe the trip as a vacation and insisted he was still working. And a Spanish holiday at a villa owned by minister Lord Goldsmith’s family, also in 2021, has drawn criticism over transparency. Conservative leadership race ‘delayed due to GCHQ hacking issues’ Labor has criticized Mr Johnson for declaring a free villa holiday on the ministers’ list of interests but not on the Parliamentary Register, which may require the publication of more details such as the value of the stay. It comes amid an expected delay in the Tory leadership race. Party leaders postponed the dispatch of ballot papers on the advice of the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), part of GCHQ, the Telegraph reported. There was no specific threat from a hostile state and instead concerns were raised about the vulnerability of the voting process, the report said. Under the original party system, members could vote but change their decision as long as the ballot remained open, but now a unique code would be provided which would only allow one vote, unchangeable. Ballots were due to be sent from Monday, but could now arrive until Thursday, August 11.

