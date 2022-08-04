Highlights of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Taiwan Legislative Assembly in the capital Taipei on Wednesday. Credit… Ann Wang/Reuters

After weeks of silence ahead of a high-stakes visit to Taiwan, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but understated Wednesday during a day of high-level meetings, during which she offered her support for Taiwan and angered China.

In two morning meetings partially streamed online, Pelosi met with Taiwanese lawmakers and then Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whom she offered assurances of US support despite threats from China.

Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy, Ms Pelosi said. The determination of the Americas to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains steadfast.

The meetings, though light on substance, were widely welcomed in Taiwan as a symbolic victory. Ms. Pelosis’s trip made her the highest serving member of the United States government to visit the island in 25 years and offered a rare moment of international support for the self-governing democratic island, which China worked tirelessly to isolate.

They also presented an affront to China. Pelosi, who traveled to South Korea late Wednesday afternoon, also met with human rights officials in Taiwan and visited a human rights museum. This was in keeping with its long history of poking China in the eye. She also offered economic assurances, calling a trade deal between Taiwan and the United States hopefully imminent and holding a cordial meeting with the chairman of Taiwanese chip giant TSMC.

The trip took place amid growing warnings from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. Beijing has strongly condemned the speakers’ visit, responding with plans for military exercises near Taiwan. It could also hurt a White House push to build support against China from key allies in the region who analysts said felt sidelined by the trip.

On Wednesday, Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a regular press conference in Beijing that further sanctions for the United States and Taiwan would follow from Ms Pelosis’ visit.

As for the specific countermeasures, what I can tell you is that they will include everything that should be included, Ms Hua said, according to People’s Daily. The relevant measures will be firm, vigorous and effective, and the US side and Taiwan independence forces will continue to feel them.

Yet as Ms Pelosi visited the capital city of Taipei, an almost carnival-like atmosphere sometimes ensued. Hundreds of people turned out to watch her plane land, Taipei’s tallest building was lit up with welcome messages, and protesters and supporters greeted her at her hotel and then followed her to the legislature on Wednesday and in a human rights museum. Many cheered and held up banners of support, while others denounced her for stoking tensions with China.

When Ms Pelosi arrived at the Taiwan Legislative Assembly with a police escort, a supportive group on one side of the building held up banners to welcome her. On the other, a gathering of pro-China protesters held up signs calling her an arsonist and accusing her of interfering in China’s internal affairs.

An often celebratory mood in Taiwan was much more threatening across the strait separating China from Taiwan with the real potential for a military confrontation.

The Chinese military has planned a series of live-fire exercises, starting Thursday, that would mark a direct challenge to what Taiwan defines as its coastline. Coordinates for the drills said they could take place as close as 10 miles to Taiwan’s coast, well within the area that Taiwan says is its territorial waters and closer than previous tests during a standoff. 26 years ago.

On Taiwanese social media, jubilation rubs shoulders with anxiety over what could be the riskiest military clash with China in a generation. Some posted photos of Chinese military exercises and expressed concern. Eric Liu, sales manager at a food company in central Taiwan, said he felt both exhilaration and anxiety.

This is unprecedented for Taiwan and my generation of Taiwanese, Mr Liu, 26, said in an interview during Ms Pelosis’ visit. I felt quite excited and also sensed danger.

I believe a war in the Taiwan Strait is inevitable, but I don’t want it to happen anytime soon, he added.