Trump dominates GOP as MAGA candidates win in major primary races





Election results in a key primary race list on Tuesday night underscored former President Donald Trump’s enduring influence over the Republican Party, despite signals that his status as de facto leader could be eroding.

In Arizona, several candidates up and down the ballot who posed as genuine Trump loyalists embracing both his electoral conspiracy theories and the Make America Great Again agenda have won or appeared to be on the verge of winning in races. who were still too close to call on Wednesday morning. .

And in Michigan, a House Republican incumbent who won Trump’s contempt by voting for his impeachment after losing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is his main race against a Trump-endorsed challenger.

Trump took a victory lap on social media early Wednesday, suggesting the results demonstrated the power of his endorsement as the deciding factor in every race he weighed in. But some of those candidates were already in the lead by the time they received Trump’s endorsement. and in a GOP primary in Missouri, Trump hedged his bet by endorsing “Eric” in a race where several contenders shared that first name.

In Washington, meanwhile, results were too early to be announced Wednesday morning in races involving two other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The election results, however, show how currying favor with Trump and emulating his brand of far-right populism, including repeating his doubts about the integrity of the election, has become a popular tactic among candidates seeking to secure primary victories by appealing to Trump’s base.

The Arizona results in particular gave many wins to supporters of Trump’s false claim that his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden was “rigged” by widespread fraud.

Among those top winners is Republican-appointed Secretary of State Mark Finchem, who denies Biden’s victory and attended Trump’s January 6, 2021 rally shortly before the Capitol riot. If he were to win in November, Finchem would become the state’s top election official.

Five other Republican candidates labeled Holocaust deniers have won the primaries for secretary of state, according to the nonpartisan election watchdog States United Action.

Also in Arizona, Trump-backed Senate candidate Blake Masters won the Republican primary, advancing it against incumbent Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

And Rusty Bowers, the Republican Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives who testified at a public hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, recounting how Trump and his allies pushed him to challenge the results of the 2020 elections, lost his first bid for a state senate seat. .

Trump had endorsed Bowers’ Republican opponent, former state senator David Farnsworth, for the seat. Trump in that endorsement called Bowers “weak and pathetic [Republican In Name Only] who blocked Election Integrity.”

Meanwhile, the winner of Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary was too close to be called Wednesday morning, according to NBC News’ tally of the race. But Kari Lake, the former Trump-endorsed local news anchor who has repeatedly claimed the 2020 race was robbed, appeared to be leading her closest GOP challenger, Karrin Taylor Robson, who is backed by the former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump also pushed for the ousting of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the riot, and much of the GOP followed suit. Four of those pro-impeachment Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York and Fred Upton of Michigan will retire at the end of their current terms.

Another, Rep. Tom Rice, RS.C., lost his first race in June. David Valadao, R-California, survived his main challenge.

But Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., lost his primary election on Tuesday, after withstanding attacks from Trump and Democrats, which would have bolstered his far-right opponent, John Gibbs.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s announcement touting Gibbs’ ties to Trump drew accusations from Meijer’s campaign and others that Democrats were meddling in the race to boost a potentially weaker candidate.

“I am disgusted that hard-earned money intended to support Democrats is being used to boost Trump-backed candidates,” said U.S. Representative Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

Arizona Democrats reportedly attempted a similar move in the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary, a tactic seen as an effort to undermine Robson and help the far-right Lake.

“This was a hard-fought primary campaign, and I want to thank everyone in West Michigan for their support,” Meijer said in a concession statement sent out early Wednesday morning.

