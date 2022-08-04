The fundraising case exposed the true face of Imran Khans in front of the public: Muhammad Zubair





Pakistan Muslim League-N’s top leader and former governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair said on Wednesday that the ECP report exposed the true face of Imran Khan who received funds from banned sources.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said it was now revealed that Imran Khan and the PTI received foreign funds from Indian and Israeli citizens, but continued to blame political opponents in as foreign agents.

PTI has used every possible measure over the previous eight years to block the ECP’s decision on the banned foreign funding case which was initiated by Akbar S. Babar – a founding member and then close associate of Imran Khan. – in November 2014.

He said the ECP’s 60-plus-page report detailed the financial crimes of the PTI and that he made a number of allegations about the PTI that had never been made against any other political party. of the country in history.

The PTI leaders who were scolding the report while saying the report contained nothing of value must tell the public that if they considered the matter inconsequential, why did they do all they could to block the decision and continue to move the superior courts for this purpose for eight years?

The PTI leadership had adopted a narrative that Imran Khan did not submit an affidavit but only signed a certificate of party accounts, he said, and asked the PTI leadership to also explain the difference between the affidavit and the certificate.

A lie is a lie in the form of an affidavit or certificate, he argued.

According to the rules around the world, the head of a political entity had the responsibility to validate the certificate of the financial accounts of his political organization and Imran Khan, as the chairman of the PTI, signed the certificate of the financial accounts of the party and he had to accept responsibility if an erroneous statement was made through her, said the head of the PML-N.

Following the ECP report, PTI leaders took a skeptical approach to mislead the public, but they must also answer who was responsible for the misrepresentation and what action was taken against him, Zubair asked and added that the whole world should rewrite the rules governing political and financial entities. just for Imran Khan’s sake.

The PTI leadership has repeatedly claimed that all opponents are thieves and corrupt over the past 20 years, but the ECP report revealed that they themselves were the real culprits, he said. he noted.

Transparency International also highlighted the fact in its latest report which ranked Pakistan 140th in the transparency index, down from 116 under the PTI government, he said.

There should be no double standards and all rules and regulations must be unanimous for everyone, he stressed.

Fawad Choudhry was defending Arif Naqvi saying he was not charged in any way, but the fact is that Arif Naqvi was convicted in a UK court while the US was also pursuing a case for his custody.

Referring to another allegation by Fawad Choudhry regarding K-Electric and Shanghai Power, Zubair said if there is any documentary evidence of the alleged transaction, it should be made public.

Responding to a question, he said transferring funds raised in the name of a charity to a political organization was in itself a crime and warranted legal action.

The ECP report had already inflicted serious political damage on the PTI, with its true face having been exposed to the public while the federal government would make a decision on further legal action in this regard, he added. .

Zubair, while answering another question, said that Nawaz Sharif was declared ineligible for life in a fabricated case of misrepresentation, but still enjoys massive public support and leads the largest political party in the country. .

A lack of trust also developed after the decision in the Hamza Shehbaz case, he said and added that for this reason all parties in the PDM wanted a full bench of the Supreme Court to hear the matters of national importance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/funding-case-exposed-imran-khans-real-face-before-public-muhammad-zubair/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos