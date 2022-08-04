Donald Trump really wanted Ivanka to date Tom Brady





Donald Trump and Tom Brady have a history. Apparently, Trump loves Brady so much that he would have loved it if he ended up marrying his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

In an excerpt from Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Kushner reminisced about the early days of his relationship with Ivanka, including an exchange he had with Donald Trump where Tom Bradys’ name came up. been mentioned.

GettyImages Jared and Ivanka.

The clip was obtained by Forward and it deals with a time when Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s relationship was getting more serious. I could feel my voice shaking as I managed to tell that Ivanka and I were getting more serious and she was converting, Kushner wrote. Well, let me ask you a question, Trump replied. Why does she have to convert? Why can’t you convert? Kushner explained that Ivanka wanted to change her religion on her own, which Trump said is awesome. Most people think I’m Jewish anyway. Most of my friends are Jewish. I have all these awards from the synagogues. They love me in Israel.

After this exchange, Trump hinted that Tom Brady was interested in Ivanka. While Brady and Ivanka have made it clear that there is no relationship between them, Trump seems to have really wanted the two to date over the years.

Quarterback Tom Brady is someone who really loves Ivanka and he’s a great guy and I met him at the Miss Universe pageant, Trump said in an interview with Howard Stern in 2004. asked if Brady was dating Ivanka, Trump said, Well, it could happen. I mean, he would like to, and see well.

GettyImagesTom Brady in practice or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Years later, when Trump was in the White House, a New York Times report says he always brought up Tom Brady in conversations. On several occasions, Mr. Trump has joked that he could have had Tom Brady as a son-in-law. Instead, the president said, according to five people who heard him, I had Jared Kushner read the report.

Despite Trump’s wishes, it seems Ivanka and Tom Brady never cared about each other. Asked about it in an interview with Howard Stern, Brady erased the record. That was a long time ago in my life, so no, there was never a date or anything like that, he said of Ivanka. He never suggested this to me… look, it all worked out for me anyway, I married the woman of my dreams, he said, referring to his wife, Gisele Bndchen . I think I married the most amazing woman, so I have no regrets.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with your culture. Get the latest news on your favorite celebrities, royals and the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle news straight to your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hola.com/us/celebrities/20220803335572/donald-trump-really-wanted-ivanka-to-date-tom-brady/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos