Indonesia’s PayPal and Yahoo bans cast a cloud over tech hub’s dream | Technology

Jakarta, Indonesia Indonesia’s temporary ban on major websites, including PayPal, exposed the difficult balancing act Jakarta faces as it seeks to both tighten control of the internet and become the next Southeast Asia’s technology hub.
Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo has made digital infrastructure a priority in his Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap to elevate his country into the ranks of the world’s top 10 economies.
But even as Widodo has pushed the digital economy, overseeing Indonesia’s rise to become Southeast Asia’s second-largest venture capital recipient and home to 13 tech unicorns valued at more than one billion, his administration has sought to curb the influence of internet companies among the country of more than 270 million people.
These efforts have included the introduction of a licensing system which, according to the government, is necessary to improve data protection and facilitate the removal of content that could disturb public order in the archipelago, where the success of startups such as GoTo has fueled bullish predictions that the digital economy could more than double in value to $146 billion by 2025.
On Saturday, PayPal, Yahoo and several gaming platforms were temporarily blocked after failing to register with the licensing system, sparking confusion and anger among site users.
In the morning, I just noticed that the ministry blocked PayPal, Jati Andito, a 34-year-old freelance voice actor in Jakarta, told Al Jazeera.
The marketplace has a partnership with PayPal. They won’t recommend my services if I don’t use PayPal.
On Tuesday, Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology restored access to Yahoo and the Steam gaming website after it joined the framework after the original deadline. The ministry, which had previously championed the system as necessary to maintain and strengthen the governance of Indonesia’s digital space, also temporarily lifted the bar on PayPal to give the company until Friday to register. Epic Games Store and EAs Origin remained stuck on Tuesday.
PayPal said on Wednesday it had checked into the system and customers could now send and receive money as usual.
PayPal is fully committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations in the markets where we operate, a spokesperson said.
While access to the sites was eventually restored, the episode raised questions about the reception of Indonesia’s regulatory environment for tech companies, especially those from overseas.
Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, director of the Jakarta-based Center for Economic and Legal Studies, said the temporary bans were very bad news for the country’s tech scene, especially the gaming industry, which was valued last year. at $1.6 billion.
There is a correlation between unclear laws and Indonesia’s low attractiveness for foreign investment, Adhinegara told Al Jazeera.
If you block them easily, who wants to invest billions of dollars in a local game company, for example? Of course, this is a bad precedent.
Adhinegara noted that Indonesia ranked 47th for trade legislation and 38th for foreign investment in the IMD 2022 Global Competitiveness Ranking. Indonesia ranked 44th overall out of 63 countries and territories analyzed in the ranking. , which is compiled by IMD Business School.
Slow deployment
Pingkan Audrine, a researcher at the Center for Indonesian Policy Studies, said some of the obligations enshrined in the framework are burdensome and quite problematic.
There is a set of obligations they have to meet once they sign up, such as content moderation, data governance, privacy, etc., Audrine told Al Jazeera.
Others say the government’s efforts to increase oversight of the sector are sound in principle, though poorly executed.
Joel Shen, head of technology for Asia at global law firm Withers, said while he broadly supported the government’s regulatory reforms, authorities had sown confusion and uncertainty by backtracking on prohibitions.
By going back to its original position, Kominfo has not only put itself in an awkward position and created this uncertainty in the market. Kominfo has questioned the reasonableness of its laws, Shen said, referring to the ministry by its Indonesian name.
This reinforces the impression that the foreign business and investment community has of Indonesian regulators that Indonesian regulators are unpredictable and inconsistent in enforcing regulation.
Ariehta Eleison Sembiring, representative of advocacy group Koalisi Advokasi Permenkominfo 5/2020, said the rollout of the licensing system had been slow, with the business registration platform taking more than a year to come online.
The delay indicates that the ministry has failed to demonstrate good governance, Sembiring told Al Jazeera.
This contradicts President Joko Widodos’ vision of accelerating the digitalization of the industry.
For some observers, however, Jakarta’s more practical approach is both welcome and long overdue.
Glenn Wijaya, a partner at Jakarta-based law firm Christian Teo & Partners, said the government’s tough stance on tech companies would benefit consumers and businesses.
He said consumers would feel safer when dealing with government-registered companies, and companies would have easier access to authorities to deal with issues such as attempted data breaches and data breach requests. law application.
The ministry knows exactly who to contact if there is a problem, Wijaya told Al Jazeera.
Wijaya brushed off concerns about what public personal data the government has access to, despite the country’s lack of a privacy law.
As of June 2020, there were more than 40 laws or regulations in Indonesia that govern personal data protection, he said.
