Imran on the trail of return : The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University and former High Commissioner to Pakistan

Questions have often been raised about the integrity of Pakistan’s senior judiciary. Its Supreme Court, however, acted quickly, on July 26, in dealing with what was an illegal action by the Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. The court quashed an announcement by President Dost Mohammed Mazari that Hamza Shahbaz, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was the winner of the Punjab Assembly’s vote to elect a new chief minister. The president fraudulently claimed to have obtained 179 votes, while his opponent, the veteran leader of the Muslim League, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, had obtained only 176 votes. The court ruling, which led to Elahi’s election, came at a time of growing unrest across Pakistan over soaring commodity prices. The federal government led by Shehbaz Sharif was held responsible for this situation.

While Imran Khan would decisively win the election in the current environment, the next army chief seems unlikely to be his nominee.

These developments came at a time when Imran Khan was gaining popularity and exploiting public anger. While Shehbaz Sharif did better than Imran Khan on economic policy, the reality was that the Pakistani economy was headed for a free fall. The life of the common man became impossible. The inflation rate was officially recognized at 21.3%.

Pakistan always believed it could influence the United States to pay its bills, as Washington did during the Cold War, and later when American forces were in Afghanistan. The United States and its allies, however, have seen through this scheme. Pakistan’s external debt is rising sharply and its foreign exchange reserves have fallen sharply, to around $10 billion. While Pakistan describes itself as China’s “always friend”, the Chinese don’t give anything for free to anyone. Pakistan will, however, continue to receive defense equipment from China on preferential terms. But Pakistan should remember that Sri Lanka was forced to cede control of Hambantota Port to China when it could not repay the cost of its construction. China could do the same for its investments, as in the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, or elsewhere in the CPEC. This seems unlikely at present. Pakistan is, after all, a crucial partner in China’s policy of “strategic containment” of India.

Pakistan has long believed it can balance its budget by linking up with the major powers. He remained an “ally” of China and the United States for decades. China recently extended a $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan and pledged to support the steps taken by the International Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to end international sanctions against Pakistan. New Delhi, meanwhile, is responding to such moves by China with offers to supply BrahMos missiles to countries like Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, which face frequent intrusions into their waters by ships. Chinese war. China’s next step will be to expand transportation corridors through Pakistan to Afghanistan, to tap into Afghanistan’s huge mineral and metal resources.

Imran Khan is elated by recent developments, which seem to have convinced him that he is on the way back to power. Recent by-election results in Pakistan’s most populous state, Punjab, indicate he is riding the wave of national approval. While national elections are not scheduled until October, an equally important event is scheduled for November: the appointment of a new army chief, who, like his predecessors, will wield immense influence over the government, parliament and even the judiciary. Imran Khan’s favorite as the next leader is the Peshawar Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who had loyally served him as ISI leader. Faiz is only 10th in the seniority order, however.

Imran Khan would like to have a say in the appointment of the army chief. He had known the power and influence of army chief General Bajwa when he was unceremoniously ousted from power. Therefore, his demands are for a quick, if not immediate, ouster of the Shehbaz Sharif government, and for the holding of early parliamentary elections. While Imran Khan would decisively win the election in the current environment, it now seems unlikely that the next army chief will be his nominee. General Bajwa remains in office until November 29 and will recommend his successor.

India must act skillfully to ensure that international pressure on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism continues. It was such pressure from the FATF that compelled Pakistan to act against figures like Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Hafiz Saeed. But others, like Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar, who was a central figure in the hijacking of IC 814 and subsequently responsible for several terrorist attacks, remain untouched.

China has also made it clear that it will demand an end to sanctions and monitoring of Pakistan’s actions and policies by the FATF. Moreover, the infrastructure of terrorism, set up by the ISI, is still in place.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism could even take on new dimensions if the duo Imran Khan and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed return to power. This was evident when General Bajwa, who believes he surpasses even cabinet ministers, pleaded by telephone with US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman for assistance in securing the rapid release of the IMF funds, which Pakistan desperately needs.

Imran Khan, however, clarified that his views are no different from the traditional views of the ISI. Nor was there any love lost between Imran Khan and the Biden administration. Imran Khan will, however, spare no effort to escalate cross-border terrorism and tensions with India, should he return to power.

