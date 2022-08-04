“We are not afraid of PM Modi…”





On Thursday, Congressman Rahul Gandhi called the Law Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against him and his mother and party chair Sonia Gandhi an “attempt to intimidate”. Speaking to the media in the nation’s capital, Rahul Gandhi said: “You talk about the National Herald, it’s an attempt to intimidate. They think they can shut us up with a little pressure… We won’t be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want…” On the issue of barricades, he said “the truth cannot be barricaded”, and added that his party would continue to protest. The former Congress leader said the BJP government thinks it can “silence us by putting pressure on us”. “But we will not be silenced,” he said. “What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will oppose whatever they do. It doesn’t matter.” ED raids 11 locations, including National Herald headquarters The Law Enforcement (ED) Directorate raided the headquarters of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper and 11 other locations on Tuesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. . The searches were carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to gather further evidence regarding the trail of funds and they are against the entities involved in the transactions linked to the National Herald, a said the agency. . ED also interviewed Sonia Gandhi for more than 11 hours, spread over three rounds in July, and Rahul Gandhi for five days, at intervals, over more than 50 hours in June. High-ranking Congress politicians like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were also interviewed by the ED in April. The Congress party said it provided a Rs 90 crore loan to struggling Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which published the National Herald, between 2001-02 and 2010-11. Later, in 2011, shares of AJL were assigned to Young Indian and this debt was converted into shares and the loan was extinguished on AJL’s books, the agency said. The ED claims that these transactions attract anti-money laundering charges, as a complex web of transactions and channeling of funds was undertaken by the party and its leaders to acquire AJL’s assets from a worth several crores of rupees. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/india/rahul-gandhi-on-ed-action-in-national-herald-case-we-are-not-scared The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos