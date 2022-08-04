Boris Johnson goes on summer vacation less than five weeks before quitting No10

Boris Johnson is due to start his summer vacation on Wednesday and his term as prime minister is due to end in less than five weeks.

Downing Street did not give details of where the British prime minister would be spending his free time from Wednesday until the end of the week.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson would remain in charge of the country and receive updates as needed.

Mr Johnson will not be long gone when he returns, with Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak currently vying to replace him at No 10 on September 6.

Asked who would be in charge during Mr Johnson’s absence, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: This will be the standard model.

The Prime Minister will brief the Deputy Prime Minister as needed and, as always with a Cabinet government, other ministers will be on hand to provide support as needed.

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are currently in competition to succeed Boris Johnson in Downing Street (Liam McBurney/PA)

Some of Mr Johnson’s previous trips have proved controversial.

The Prime Minister is said to have started a holiday in Somerset as the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital last summer, before returning promptly to Westminster.

Weeks later he came under renewed scrutiny when he left Downing Street for a four-day trip with his family as the British and Afghans remained pinned down after forces withdrew from Kabul. . At the time, the No 10 refused to describe the trip as a vacation and insisted he was still working.

And a Spanish holiday at a villa owned by minister Lord Goldsmith’s family, also in 2021, has drawn criticism over transparency.

Labor has criticized Mr Johnson for declaring a free villa holiday on the ministers’ list of interests but not on the Parliamentary Register, which may require the publication of more details such as the value of the stay.