



The ruling coalition pulled out guns on Tuesday after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delivered its verdict in the banned funding case against Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging it had proven that party leader Imran Khan was a liar and money launderer.

In a Twitter post, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed the ECP’s decision proved Khan to be a certified liar who violated the Constitution. The ECP verdict on the PTI foreign funding case accuses Imran Niazi of violating the Constitution, submitting false affidavits and accepting foreign money, he said, adding that he had been proved once again that the former Prime Minister was a certified liar.

Similarly, PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif, who has been in exile in London since 2019, urged the federal government to take immediate legal action against Khan in line with the ECP verdict, recalling that the PTI leader had often lectured his political rivals on honesty. Today, the verdict of the ECP showed that it is indeed him [Khan] who is the greatest thief in history, he said.

PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz meanwhile posted a series of tweets in which she alleged that the ECP verdict had proven Khan to be a foreign agent. Claiming that Khan had been funded to stop the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s progress, she reiterated statements made by her father, Nawaz, saying that the head of the PTI used to give sermons on the liberation of the nation from slavery, [but] in fact, turned out to be a slave to foreign powers. He took money from these foreign powers to create anarchy in Pakistan.

She continued: The anti-Nawaz Sharif narrative was based on blatant lies and conspiracies, but [Imran Khan] is guilty of reprehensible and astounding acts whose evidence is irrefutable.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, meanwhile, said a thief, liar involved in foreign financing and money laundering had been arrested after eight years of hearings. In a statement, she called on Khan to step down as party chairman and said the government would proceed according to law based on the ECP’s verdict.

Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is also the incumbent foreign minister, said the ECP decision had proven that Khan was the biggest thief in the history of the country. Imran Khan’s anti-corruption narrative has proven hollow, he said in a statement, adding that the PTI chairman had been denounced in front of the whole nation despite numerous efforts to prevent the ECP from investigating on his party’s finances.

Calling PTI’s acceptance of funds from foreigners while exposing a foreign conspiracy against his government hypocritical, he said anyone who provided a false affidavit to the ECP could not be considered honest and dignified. of confidence. He also alleged that Khan waged his election campaign against corruption to hide his own corruption and accused the PTI leader of being a people’s criminal.

Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Minister Shazia Marri, also from the PPP, told a press conference alongside party leader Faisal Kurim Kundi that the federal government would take legal action in accordance with the findings. of the CPE. She accused Khan of anticipating the ECP’s verdict by accusing other parties of receiving foreign funding. The PTI must provide evidence that the PPP or PMLN received foreign funding, she said.

Pakistan Democratic Movement leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who also leads his own Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam faction, said the PTI should be banned and Imran Khan disqualified. The ECP decision proved that Imran Khan was working against the interests of the country and that the PTI was working against the country using funds from foreign sources, he said at a press conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/ruling-coalition-vows-to-initiate-legal-action-against-imran-khan-over-ecp-verdict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

