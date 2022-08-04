Narendra Modi and Amit Shah think we will remain silent if we are bullied, says Rahul Gandhi





Rahul Gandhi alleged that the center was using investigative agencies to harass the opposition New Delhi: Congressman Rahul Gandhi today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he said were pressure tactics to silence him and other opposition voices using central agencies. Mr Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Branch in a money laundering case in June for almost 50 hours over five days. His mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also questioned by the central agency over money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald newspaper. “If you talk about the National Herald, the whole thing is about intimidation. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah think that with a little pressure we will shut up. But we won’t. Whatever Narendra Modi and Amit Shah do against democracy, we will stand our ground,” Mr Gandhi told reporters today as Congress MPs prepared to meet to discuss their strategy after the law sealed Young Indian’s office in Delhi for the National Herald-related matter. Asked by reporters about a threat from the BJP that he had “no place left to run to”, Mr Gandhi replied: “Who is talking about running? They are the ones talking about running. We won’t be We’re not afraid of Narendra Modi, do whatever you want, whatever. I will continue to do my job, which is to protect democracy, maintain harmony in the country. : @RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/LVuDR6gRG6 Congress (@INCIndia) August 4, 2022 In June and July, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were apparently asked hundreds of questions by the Law Enforcement Branch about their involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd. The National Herald case involves Young Indian’s takeover of Associated Journals Ltd, or AJL, the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, and subsequent transactions. In a complaint filed in the Delhi High Court, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to embezzle funds. The BJP had also hit back at massive protests by workers and Congress leaders as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were questioned. The BJP had said Congress was not protesting to save democracy but to save Rahul Gandhi’s properties worth Rs 2,000 crore. “Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressure an investigative agency openly because their corruption has been exposed,” Union Minister Smriti Irani said on June 13, during Rahul’s interrogation. Gandhi. “But no one is above the law, not even Rahul Gandhi,” she said. Ms Irani alleged that ownership of the company had been transferred to a family so that it would not publish newspapers but rather become a real estate business. She had asked whether those who had donated to Congress so that it could participate in democratic activities had intended their money for a company belonging to the Gandhi family.

