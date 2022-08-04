Xi is using Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan to evoke nationalist fervor. He turns around | world news





US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan has sparked patriotic fervor in mainland China, which considers the self-governing island part of its territory, as many netizens called for a more forceful response from their government. Pelosis’ visit was one of the most discussed and debated issues on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform, which ultimately crashed for a brief period. (Also read | US military might shows arrogant China its place in Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan) As Beijing announced the largest ever military drills around Taiwan and banned the export and import of certain items to the self-governing island, military observers and commentators touted them as an appropriate response to Pelosis’ trip. The hashtag, #Export ban of natural sand to Taiwanone of the first economic sanctions on the self-governing island, was among Weibo’s top trends, with the first post under the hashtag garnering 1.8 million likes and 66,000 comments in just four hours, indicating how the problem is inter -strait meant to the Chinese people. They called for tougher measures, including halting all trade with Taiwan, as the fruit import ban was seen as too soft an economic sanction. The hashtag Russian Foreign Ministry statement says Taiwan is solely China’s internal affairs tended to number 2 with #Several countries issued a statement condemning Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan. Netizens also tagged Pelosis’ husband, Paul Pelosi, who was arrested for drunk driving on May 29 and was due for arraignment on August 3, the day the US House Speaker was in Taiwan. . The hashtag The #PLA will launch a series of targeted military operations has been all the rage since it became clear that the Speaker of the United States House will be visiting Taiwan. While aggressive military exercises seem to be made to satisfy public opinion, the CCP tries to subtly rationalize the issue and reduce public opinion through some of its official propaganda channels. As public opinion tried to turn the cross-Straits issue into a China-US issue, some pro-China Communist Party commentators tried to settle the issue, calling Taiwan just a piece in the great chess game. An article published by the Communist Youth League talks about inflicting pain on those stirring Taiwan’s hornet’s nest, but points out that it is far from enough to let the situation spiral out of control and bring China and the United States to fully engage in military confrontation. However, US military might had already shown China its place in this so-called grand chess game, even as the visit made the Indo-Pacific the new theater of war with serious military ramifications. for QUAD nations. In condemning Pelosis’ visit, China was joined by the usual suspects, Palestine, Syria, Iran, Russia and Nicragua. Pakistan also intervened on the issue, reaffirming its support for the one-China policy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis (MP-IDSA) and Ben Gurion Prize 2011 by Israel.

