Meeting Putin again, Turkey’s Erdogan goes his own way: Peter Apps

Content of the article LONDON As Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Sochi this Friday, up to 20,000 Russian and Turkish workers and specialists in Akkuyu on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast are advancing what those who are behind the project consider the world’s largest atomic energy construction place. According to Turkish media, this week saw the transfer of the first $5 billion of the expected $20 billion from Russian state energy company Rosatom, providing momentary support for the falling Turkish lira and a reminder of the Erdogan’s difficult economic, geopolitical and domestic political tightrope. walks amid a financial crisis, regional war and impending presidential elections.

Content of the article Friday’s meeting will be the second between the Russian and Turkish leaders in less than a month, following their July 19 meeting in Tehran with their Iranian counterpart, Ayatollah Ali Khamanei. The sight of a NATO chief sharing a platform with two enemies Washington wants to isolate was particularly frustrating for US President Joe Bidens’ administration. Recent years have seen a deterioration in Turkish-Western relations as Erdogan adopts a more idiosyncratic, independent and assertive foreign policy. Ankara and its proxies have battled Russian ones in Syria and Libya, Turkish drones have blown up Russian tanks in Ukraine, and anti-Putin Russians have moved into Istanbul even as Erdogan openly views Moscow as a source of food and energy.

Content of the article A UN-brokered deal with Turkey last month to unblock grain shipments from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports was a clear success for that policy, with Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Casvusoglu swapping ties relatively good with Moscow and Kyiv. The first grain shipment since the invasion sailed for Lebanon on Monday, hailed as a breakthrough that could ease a growing global food and economic crisis. Broadcaster CNN Turk suggested the deal could also give Turkey discounted access to crops from Russia and Ukraine. It might upset the rest of a starving world, but it would be news for Turkey. Official data shows inflation at an annual rate of almost 80%, with Erdogan repeatedly refusing to consider raising interest rates. The government says it wants to rebalance the economy by increasing exports, but soaring prices for food and fuel imports that have to be paid for in foreign currency are likely to offset both that and the rebound in post-pandemic tourism revenue. .

Content of the article Even with the influx of Russian liquidity this week, the lira has fallen to its lowest level since a widespread currency crisis in December 2021, having lost around a quarter of its value this year. The cost of insuring Turkey’s foreign-currency debt in the credit default swap market is also at an all-time high, as investors fear Ankara will follow Russia and Sri Lanka in not reimbursing. PERFECT ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL STORM With presidential elections in June 2023, tackling this cost-of-living crisis will be central to Erdogan’s re-election chances. After surviving a 2016 coup attempt with the help of police and loyal elements of the military, his Islamist AKP party unexpectedly lost control of Istanbul and Ankara during the 2019 municipal elections for the benefit of opposition parties. It is not yet clear who will face Erdogan next year, as is what the veteran Turkish leader would do if he looked set to lose. Reducing costs and securing access to food and energy are emerging as a growing foreign policy theme. Last month, the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Istanbul included discussions on using local currencies to buy from each other, Putin told reporters afterwards.

Content of the article Overshadowed at the time by talks that the three nations were trying to find common ground on a possible Turkish military incursion into Syria, which would have included talks of using the Turkish lira to purchase oil and of Iranian and Russian gas, a move that would clearly benefit Ankara, but could also help Moscow and Tehran evade US sanctions. None of these negotiations seem easy. Even as the money was reportedly transferred for the Turkish-Russian Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Rosatom subsidiary Akkuyu Nukleer said it had terminated a deal with Turkish firm IC Ictas in favor of its rival TSM Enerji. This sparked a legal challenge from the first contractor, with Turkey’s energy ministry saying it was working to resolve it.

Content of the article COMPLEX INTERNATIONAL POSITIONS This could further delay the project, which hopes to supply around 10% of Turkey’s electricity demand with the first reactor due to come online next year. Russian-Turkish relations clearly remain complex, with a routine that is both overt and more hidden. In Tehran, Erdogan ostensibly made Putin wait in front of reporters for several minutes during a joint appearance, mirroring a seemingly similar precedent during a visit to Moscow in 2020. Last month also saw the temporary closure of the Turkstream gas pipeline to Turkey from Russia, justified by Russian gas company Gazprom for maintenance, but seen by oil traders as a sign of Russian irritation over the possible accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Content of the article The scar tissue on relations with the West from Erdogan’s initial refusal to accept this remains, however with growing US congressional opposition to the sale of US F-16 jets to Turkey and a high-profile dispute over a press conference in Istanbul between Foreign Minister Mevlut Casvusoglu and Germany’s Annalena Baerbock on tensions with Greece as well as Turkey’s human rights record. It may not bother Erdogan and those around him that disagreements with the West do little harm to his political base, as seen in his opposition to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. . Meanwhile, the battlefield success of the Bayraktar turkeys and other drones has encouraged Ankara to invest more resources in its own fifth-generation fighter jet, although that project has also been mired in long-running disagreements. term with Western and other arms companies.

Content of the article Russia could again present itself as a potential partner for this plane, although the damage done to relations with NATO by Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles could make this an option that Turkey chooses to ignore unless it sees definite potential, particularly for fighter jet exports. All of this puts a lot in play on Friday as Erdogan and Putin meet eager to build a world in which they and the nations can do what they want, but also both see foreign policy through the lens of their own survival. . ** Peter Apps is a writer on international affairs, globalization, conflict and other issues. He is the founder and executive director of the Project for Study of the 21st Century; PS21, a non-national, non-partisan and non-ideological think tank. Paralyzed by a car accident in a war zone in 2006, he also blogs about his disability and other topics. He was previously a reporter for Reuters and continues to be paid by Thomson Reuters. Since 2016 he has been a member of the British Army Reserve and the UK Labor Party.

