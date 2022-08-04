Govt eyes legal action for Imran’s disqualification





The Federal Government has decided to take legal action against former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, seeking his disqualification following the announcement of a funding case banned by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a day earlier, Express News reported.

This was decided at a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Representatives of other allied parties also attended the meeting which discussed various political issues and the current situation in the country.

Read more: PTI downplays funding verdict, ruling coalition says Imran ‘guilty’

Sources familiar with the development said the meeting decided to seek approval to put the names of Imran Khan and other party leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL). The file will be presented at the Council of Ministers on Thursday.

Operation clean slate

The allied parties decided that no party, including the PTI, would be allowed to demonstrate in the red zone of Islamabad. The sources added that the government plans to launch a “mopping up operation” against the provincial and central leaders of the PTI in the coming days. According to the details, several teams would take part in the operation simultaneously throughout Pakistan.

Insiders revealed that after the ECP verdict, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant departments may take action against Imran and other party leaders. However, the opinion of legal experts would be sought in this regard before taking any steps.

Also Read: ECP Says PTI Received ‘Prohibited Funds’ From 34 Foreign Nationals

At the meeting, it was also decided in principle to take legal action for the disqualification of the PTI president. The sources further revealed that PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Shah Farman, Mian Mahmood and other leaders will be arrested and legal action will be taken against them.

It has been decided that PTI MP Najeeb Haroon, MPA Samar Ali Khan and former MPA Seema Zia will also be subject to action by the authorities. Other PTI members on the list include Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafique.

On Tuesday, the ECP said the former ruling party had received “prohibited funds” from 34 foreign nationals and 351 companies based outside the country.

The PTI received a show cause notice after the unanimous verdict – booked in June earlier this year – by the three-member bench of the ECP led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

The election watchdog also said 13 “unknown” accounts linked to the party had been uncovered and statements by PTI leader Imran Khan were “inaccurate and wrong”.

The former Prime Minister had personally issued certificates to the ECP with respect to Section 13(2) of the PPO that the PTI “does not receive funds from prohibited sources”, meaning that the PTI is not a political party receiving foreign aid.

The Electoral Commission, in its verdict, also said the party violated Article 17(3)(3) of the Constitution because the PTI failed to declare three bank accounts operated by the party’s senior leadership and the concealment of 16 bank accounts by the party was “serious misconduct”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2369268/govt-mulls-legal-action-for-imrans-disqualification The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos