Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Don’t Intimidate Me: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said he was not intimidated by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Kar le jo karna hai (let them do whatever they want),” he told reporters on August 4.

Gandhi was talking about the ED action in the National Herald issue. He said it was an attempt at intimidation. They think they can silence me by putting a little pressure on me,” Gandhi said referring to the central government. Well, keep resisting what Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Amit Shah have done in this country.

He claimed that because Congress is not afraid of Narendra Modi, he will not be intimidated. Whatever Modi or Shah does, the Congress will fulfill its duties to safeguard the country, democracy and help maintain peace, he said.

On August 4, there was an outcry in the Rajya Sabha over abuses by central investigative agencies, with the opposition and Treasury benches blaming each other. When Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the central government of abusing the central agencies of the Rajya Sabha, it sparked a flurry of accusations between Treasury members and the opposition.

“The ka self-governing bodies abuse ho raha hai (there is a misuse of self-governing bodies)…” Kharge stressed minutes after the Rajya Sabha convened for the day.

The senior congress chief was referring to ED’s action of partially sealing off the office of Young Indian Limited located in the National Herald building, as well as the deployment of Delhi police officers outside the chief’s residence Acting Congressman Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on August 3. .

Police forces were deployed outside the Congress headquarters and the residences of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after the Enforcement Branch partially sealed off the office of Young Indian Limited. Congress then denounced the blocking of roads leading to party headquarters, claiming that it had become a norm rather than an exception.

(With ANI inputs)

