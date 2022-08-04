United Kingdom: all about Liz Truss





Aged 47, Liz Truss, head of British diplomacy, hopes to succeed Boris Johnson, but also Margaret Thatcher, his main inspiration, and become the third woman in Downing Street. Liz Truss has seven weeks to convince Conservative party members to choose her, rather than Rishi Sunak, to replace Boris Johnson at the head of the Conservative party, and therefore of the British government. Extensive experience Born July 26, 1975, married with two daughters, “Liz is not afraid to speak her mind, and believes that freeing people from the burdensome paperwork to start and grow businesses is the key to our economic future”, boasts its website. After ten years in the private sector (as a commercial director in particular), she was first a local councilor in south-east London and then became an MP in 2010, for the constituency of South West Norfolk (east of England). . In 2012, she entered the government and went from portfolios, first Secretary of State for Education, then Minister of the Environment from 2014 to 2016, she was then mocked for a speech where she was indignant that the UK imports most of the apples and cheeses it consumes. She also became the first woman Minister of Justice, then Chief Secretary of the Treasury. A career inspired by Magaret Thatcher Like Margaret Thatcher, the “Iron Lady”, Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990, Liz Truss is an expert on free trade and campaigns by wanting to embody the essence of British conservatism. For almost a year as foreign minister, she went so far as to imitate Margaret Thatcher by posing in a fur hat in Red Square last February, during a trip to Moscow intended to try to dissuade Vladimir Putin from invading the ‘Ukraine. From anti to pro-Brexit If she is today a fervent defender of Brexit, Liz Truss has not always been. Indeed, it was first illustrated by its conciliatory attitude towards the European Union in the delicate negotiations on the post-Brexit provisions, concerning in particular the British province of Northern Ireland. His appointment to Foreign Trade allowed him to familiarize himself with diplomatic circuits and to become the face of trade negotiations in post-Brexit London. A change of tack for the one who had defended staying in the EU during the 2016 referendum, before changing her mind, saying she saw economic opportunities in Brexit.

