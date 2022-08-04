China seeks reassurance in Southeast Asia amid growing uncertainty

Growing US-China tensions are pushing Beijing to trade assurances with its Southeast Asian neighbors. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yis’ 10-day visit to Southeast Asia earlier this month, closely followed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s recently concluded visit to China, are notable developments in this regard.

President Jokowis’ visit to China, which he cleverly bludgeoned with Japan and South Korea to appear unaligned with Northeast and East Asian power politics , was hailed as so successful that even Najib Razak, former Malaysian Prime Minister, hailed Jokowi’s diplomatic moves, especially in terms of engagement with China. Najibs’ praise for Jokowi has a political cue targeting the current Malaysian government.

Often considered first among equals In the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, Indonesia has been striving to maximize the gains from its middle power diplomacy, even though the reality on the ground, while evolving in a positive direction, is not as bold as one might have imagined.

During his visit, Wang Yi also stressed the importance of lasting and peaceful relations between the two sides. He called China a friend of regional countries and stressed the Asian way and the ASEAN way to resolve disputes, including the South China Sea. However, contrasting developments are taking place in the region, sending mixed signals about the changing strategic dynamics and major power equations with ASEAN in the region.

On the one hand, China has not shown much interest in trying to find a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Surprisingly enough, it was Indonesia that approached both Russia and Ukraine to mediate the dispute. In fact, Jokowi even traveled to Ukraine to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the possibility of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. He invited the two leaders to the G20 summit in November 2022.

China’s support for Russia has polarized global politics more than ever. China chose the Russian side and this created a bigger gap between China and the West. With that, the prospects for cordial and even manageable ties with the West look bleak. While China and the EU (European Union) have not slammed the door, there is questioning on both sides after the Russia-Ukraine episode. China is shifting its focus to Asia and reducing it to smaller economies and countries in the region that have regular contact with China.

A subtle change in China’s behavior towards Southeast Asia cannot go unnoticed. For example, when visiting Southeast Asia, Wang Yi tried to give the impression that he was in Southeast Asia as a friend. China’s use of friendlier terms was previously reserved either for the United States or for countries that have been its good friends like Russia, Pakistan and Myanmar.

It is therefore not surprising that as a good friend and one hundred dollars in Myanmar, the Chinese Foreign Minister decided to visit Myanmar and participate in the 7th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation. Wang’s inclusion of Myanmar in his Southeast Asia itinerary came as a surprise to many, especially when other countries are still weighing their options vis-à-vis Myanmar.

Even India, which shares a huge porous border with Myanmar and is relatively more accommodating towards the Southeast Asian country, decided to skip Myanmar during the India-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi in June 2022. By engaging the military junta, China has also scuttled ASEAN’s efforts. Whether this decision was involuntary or deliberate remains to be confirmed.

Relations between China and Southeast Asia are multifaceted. Beijing engages ASEAN countries at bilateral, sub-regional and multilateral levels. Chinese policy in Southeast Asia places more emphasis on sub-regional cooperation. Wang Yi also took advantage of his visit to Southeast Asia to meet most of his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), either in the framework of a Lancang cooperation meeting -Mekong, or bilateral consultations in Indonesia and in the four other countries he visited.

Notable areas of cooperation within the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Mechanism include Chinese vaccine donation, connectivity and infrastructure development, and trade. It should be noted that these areas of cooperation are also at the heart of the American Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and even the Quad. Interestingly, when China bans fruit and seafood imports from Taiwan, it increases agricultural imports from the ASEAN region. This shows how these movements are political in nature and have little to do with mutual growth and cooperation.

China’s constant attempts to show that it believes in regional cooperation and growth is accompanied by a mission to convince ASEAN countries that it is the United States that is responsible for the transformation of the region into an area of ​​relentless competition and a Cold War-style zero-sum game. situation. China believes that its initiatives contribute to regional stability, while the United States creates a wedge between countries. During his address at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Wang Yi warned ASEAN against the use of chess pieces by major powers (read USA).

Despite its relentless mission to protect and boost its image in Southeast Asia, words do not match China’s actions in the region. Despite these friendly talks, the main irritant in the relationship, the South China Sea issue, still exists and little progress has been made. The only reference to the South China Sea was Beijing’s promise to speed up negotiations on the code of conduct during its visit to Malaysia. With every Chinese visit to Southeast Asia or meetings between China and ASEAN leaders/officials, the same commitment has been made for years, but nothing concrete has come of it.

China’s call for resolving disputes and building intra-regional ties via the Asian route and the ASEAN route risks turning into appallingly meaningless rhetoric unless it takes swift action. concrete ways to move forward in settling disputes with its neighbors in South-East and South Asia. An equal and binding code of conduct to resolve the South China Sea dispute must be the first step in this regard.

Advising countries to steer clear of US-led initiatives such as the IPEF (Indo Pacific Economic Framework) without rectifying flaws in its own trade and investment approaches such as the Belt Initiative and Road (BRI) could also be counterproductive. If China wants to counter the United States in the region, it must start by honoring its commitments and showing a more benign approach in resolving its territorial dispute.

The author is director of the Center for ASEAN Regionalism Universiti Malaya (CARUM) at the Asia-Europe Institute at the University of Malaya, Malaysia, where he directs the European Studies program. His latest publications include Asia and Europe in the 21st Century: New Anxieties, New Opportunities (Routledge, 2021) and Indias Eastward Engagement from Antiquity to Act East Policy (SAGE, 2019). The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

