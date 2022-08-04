Imran Khan announces not to enter the red zone – Pakistan





Pakistan

Pakistan

Imran Khan announces not to enter the red zone

close

Imran Khan announces not to enter the red zone

August 03, 2022 9:43 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Supreme President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the PTI will stage a protest tomorrow outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but it will not would not enter the red zone.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Imran, while reacting to the ECP verdict, said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had made senseless allegations against the PTI. He said the commission compiled two reports, one of which said the PTI was a foreign-funded party and was included at “someone’s” request.

“An affidavit has been signed declaring ownership of assets and another confirming party accounts. Shaukat Khanum has a budget of 18 billion rupees. Am I an accountant to see the whole budget? I was given a briefing on the accounts which I will definitely confirm,” he added.

Speaking to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, PTI Chairman said that “ECP was involved in the conspiracy with ‘Imported Government’ against PTI as the institution was deliberately delaying the funding reports of the Muslim League ruling Pakistani Party Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He reiterated his call for the organization of free and fair elections to end the crisis in the country. “We are ready for talks if the date for new elections is announced. Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are reluctant to announce new elections for fear of being defeated.

Regarding reports of his being on the Exit Control List (ECL), the PTI chief said he had no plans to travel abroad and the government was free to add his name to the ECL.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/662290–Imran-Khan-announces-not-to-enter-Red-Zone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos