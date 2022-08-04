Do what you want, don’t be afraid of PM Modi, says Rahul Gandhi on National Herald affair





New Delhi, first published 4 Aug 2022, 2:05 PM IST

Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly using central agencies to silence him and other opposition voices. Gandhi was interrogated for almost 50 hours over five days in June by the Directorate of Enforcement in a money laundering case. The central agency also questioned his mother, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, about money laundering allegations linked to the National Herald newspaper. “About the National Herald, the whole thing is about intimidation. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah think that if they pressure us, we will remain silent. But we won’t. Whatever Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Shah do, it is against democracy; we will not back down.” down,” Gandhi said as he spoke to reporters on Thursday as Congress MPs prepared to meet to discuss their strategy following the closure of Young Indian’s Delhi office by the Directorate of State. law enforcement in connection with the National Herald case. In response to a reporter’s question about a threat from the BJP that he had “nowhere left to run”, Gandhi replied: “Who’s talking about running? They are the ones who bring up the subject of running. We will not be afraid. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi; do what you want; it does not matter. I will continue to do my job to protect democracy and maintain national harmony.” The Law Enforcement Branch reportedly asked Rahul and Sonia Gandhi hundreds of questions about their involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd in June and July. The National Herald case revolves around Young Indian’s takeover of Associated Journals Ltd, or AJL, the company that owns the National Herald newspaper, and subsequent transactions. Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader, has accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to embezzle funds in a lawsuit filed in the Delhi High Court. The BJP had also responded to massive protests by workers and Congress leaders while Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were detained. The BJP has claimed that the Congress is not protesting to save democracy but to save Rs 2,000 crore properties from Rahul Gandhi. “Congress leaders have taken to the streets to openly pressure an investigative agency because their corruption has been exposed,” Union Minister Smriti Irani said June 13 during Rahul Gandhi’s interrogation. . “But no one, not even Rahul Gandhi, is above the law,” she said. Irani claimed ownership of the company was transferred to one family so that it would not publish newspapers and instead focus on real estate. She also asked if those who donated to Congress to participate in Democratic activities intended for their money to be directed to a business owned by the Gandhi family. Also read:Congress challenges Modi government; leaders use Nehru holding ‘Tiranga’ as posting photo on social media Also Read: Enforcement Executive Temporarily Seals National Herald Office

