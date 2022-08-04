Leading a relevant G20 amid the global polycrisis in 2022

On December 1, 2021, Indonesia assumed the presidency of the G20 – a forum of countries dominating 80% of the global economy – for 2022 which turned out to be a difficult year.

Currently, the world is facing a “polycrisis” – various crises occurring simultaneously – in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, a food crisis, an energy crisis caused by a conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, as well as a financial crisis due to the normalization of monetary policy in developed countries.

As a result of these various issues, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is keen that Indonesia’s G20 Presidency can bring a breath of fresh air to the world through transformation in various fields that could usher in prosperity and peace for all countries.

According to Jokowi, in these difficult times, the G20 forum should become relevant for the whole world and not just for G20 members.

The G20 includes South Africa, United States, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Britain, Italy, Japan, Germany, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, France, China, Turkey and the European Union. .

While holding the presidency, Indonesia has the opportunity to ensure that the interests of the Indonesian people are heard by the whole world. As host, Indonesia can also offer questions and lead dialogues tailored to the purpose.

Indonesia presented three main issues for discussion at the G20 forum: global health architecture, digital economic transformation and energy transition.

Furthermore, the Head of State would like the G20 to contribute more to global economic recovery. It feeds the ambition of the G20 presidency to build a healthier, more egalitarian and more sustainable world governance, with respect for freedom, eternal peace and social justice.

Therefore, the theme of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency is “Recover Stronger, Recover Together”.

G20 inclusiveness

President Jokowi once stressed at the United Nations (UN) forum that inclusiveness was the top priority of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.

It has become Indonesia’s pledge to leave no one behind, especially in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving global economic recovery.

Indonesia will urge G20 members to work for the benefit of all nations: developed and developing countries, large and small countries, island countries and small islands in the Pacific, as well as vulnerable groups who need to be priorities.

Therefore, Indonesia will invite intergovernmental organizations, such as the Caribbean Community and the Pacific Islands Forum, to the G20. Indonesia has also pledged to invite the African Union to the G20. This would be the first participation of small island countries and the African Union in the G20.

Efforts to involve archipelago countries and friendly countries on the African continent are not without cause. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has driven up the prices of foodstuffs, especially cereals, as well as fertilizers and energy.

The economic chain effect has aggravated the crisis which has affected several countries around the world, including Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. Many countries, from Ghana to Zambia, have asked for help from the IMF to repay their debt, according to a Bloomberg report.

Therefore, it is important to hear the voices of all countries who are reeling from the impact of global uncertainty at the G20 Forum.

Moreover, Indonesia has continued to express the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all countries without any inequality. These various steps were taken to use Indonesia’s position as G20 chair to help solve global problems.

fight for peace

Steps taken by Indonesia to enhance the relevance of the G20 to global issues are also reflected in President Jokowi’s stance and approach in international and bilateral forums of always voicing the interests of developing and poor countries.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has proven to aggravate the difficult situation in the world which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moscow’s military attack on Kyiv had an impact on the global political situation which had an impact on relations between the countries of the G20 forum.

The G20 summit was overshadowed by the threat of a boycott from Western countries that condemned the Russian military invasion. Many G20 member countries disagreed with Russia’s decision to launch an attack on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is responsible for ensuring the participation of all member countries, including Russia, to attend the summit. This situation is quite difficult for Indonesia.

President Jokowi did not remain silent in the face of this situation. He intensely contacted and met directly with Heads of State to make the G20 a success. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has also lobbied foreign ministers of G20 countries and various international institutions.

At the Special ASEAN-US Summit in Washington, USA, President Jokowi spoke to promote Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. US President Joe Biden’s warm response at the time quashed rumors that Western countries would boycott the G20 because Indonesia continued to invite Russia.

President Jokowi also traveled to Germany to attend the G7 meeting, an annual forum hosted by advanced industrial nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

During the forum, President Jokowi invited G7 leaders to attend the G20 summit in Bali. He also expressed the interests of developing countries, in the hope that the G7 and G20 countries could help overcome the food crisis that threatened people in several countries to sink into extreme hunger and poverty.

After leaving Germany, President Jokowi, accompanied by First Lady Iriana, traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, by train to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, then traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Poutine.

“I conveyed President Zelensky’s message to President Putin. I also let it be known that I was ready to negotiate communication between the two leaders,” President Jokowi said after meeting President Putin.

The diplomatic efforts made by President Jokowi in meeting directly with the leaders of the G20 members offered optimism to the world regarding an open space for dialogue with collaboration to solve the problems.

President Jokowi’s courage to volunteer to bridge the communication between Ukraine and Russia also confirms the leadership of the Indonesian presidency to play a role in becoming a solution to global problems.

After the diplomacy of President Jokowi, the optimism of the Indonesian presidency within the G20 has continued to strengthen as evidenced by the meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 (FMM) on July 7 and 8 in Bali.

Foreign Minister Marsudi, who was accompanying President Jokowi to the United Arab Emirates at the time, said that all foreign ministers of G20 member countries, including Russia, had been confirmed to attend the FMM. It has certainly not been easy to bring foreign ministers from countries in conflict together in a forum.

In addition, at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on July 15, 2022, Indonesia managed to present the highest number of foreign delegates physically present at the event during the period. of the Indonesian G20 Presidency. A total of 407 foreign delegates were physically present in Bali and 120 delegates were present virtually.

The 3rd FMCBG meeting focused on discussing seven priority programs proposed by Indonesia: risk and state of the global economy, global health, international financial architecture, financial sector issues, sustainable finance, infrastructure and international taxation.

In discussing the situation and risks of the global economy, the G20 finance ministers discussed, among other things, the impact of Russian aggression in Ukraine which could trigger an energy crisis, a food crisis and a financial.

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the G20 should become the world’s largest forum for economic cooperation, with experience in solving various global issues.

“All G20 members also agreed to continue and maintain existing cooperation in the spirit of multilateralism,” she added.

Indonesia’s efforts have begun to bear fruit. The G20 was not a forum which produced binding decisions but which could produce important guidelines for the policies of member countries, multilateral organizations, private economic actors, as well as non-governmental community institutions.

Thanks to the efforts that have been made and the spirit of recovering stronger and recovering together, Indonesia has the opportunity to make the G20 forum an important step in increasing its role on the world stage. , as well as a good start to the role of ASEAN. Presidency in 2023.

