Turkish court to decide if ‘Lord of the Rings’ Gollum insults country’s president

A Turkish court will have to decide if the ‘Lord of the Rings’ character Gollum is really good or bad.
The bizarre decision is part of a case involving a Turk named Bilgin Ciftci, who faces up to two years in prison after juxtaposing a photo of the character with a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Ciftci’s lawyer, Hicran Danisman, told the Associated press Wednesday that she was forced to argue that Gollum is not a bad character after her initial defense of free speech fell flat.
According to Danisman, the argument prompted the judge handling the case to decide that a panel of psychologists and film experts should provide a detailed evaluation of the character.
Gollum, also known as Smeagol, was played by Andy Serkis in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” franchises. One of the character’s distinguishing features was his split personality between the villainous Gollum and the more docile Smeagol.
30 highest-grossing animated films of all time worldwide
A look at the top anime money makers in May 2020, from “The Lion King” to “Zootopia.” Figures are not adjusted for inflation.
30. “The Incredibles” (2004)
World Gross: $633,019,734
In 2004, Brad Bird’s first Pixar outing wowed audiences with convoluted animated action scenes, intergenerational comedy, and superhero mayhem.
Pixar Animation Studios
29. “Sing” (2016)
World gross: $634,151,679
Illumination’s animal-karaoke musical has made its way onto the list.
28. “Vana” (2016)
World gross: $643,331,111
The Disney film set in Hawaii earned two Oscar nominations, for Best Animated Feature and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song “How Far I’ll Go.”
disney
27. “Big Hero 6” (2014)
World gross: $657,818,612
Disney’s 2014 robot tale combined anime aesthetics, superhero action, and Pixar heart.
Disney Animation Studios
26. “Ice Age: The Collapse” (2006)
World Gross: $660,940,780
Fox’s prehistoric antics in 2006 proved that the former’s success was no fluke.
twentieth century fox
25. “Kung Fu Panda 2” (2011)
World Gross: $665,692,281
With the skills of the franchise proven, DreamWorks Animation gave the world another comedy hit with this animated martial arts sequel in 2011.
Dreamworks Animation Studios
24. “Up” (2009)
World Gross: $735,099,082
The 2009 fan favorite demonstrated that original ideas with big emotions can make big money.
Pixar Animation Studios
23. “Monsters University” (2013)
World gross: $744,229,437
Ten years after the release of “Monsters Inc,” Pixar sent fans back to school in a 2013 prequel.
Pixar Animation Studios
22. “Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe” (2012)
World gross: $746,921,274
DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar” series has kept the studio afloat with a string of blustery hits, including 2012’s third installment.
Dreamworks Animation Studios
21. “Shrek Forever After” (2010)
World Gross: $752,600,867
The last chapter of the great green ogre was released in 2010.
Dream Works Animation Studio
20. “Shrek the Third” (2007)
World Gross: $798,958,162
Made in 2007, this sequel proved that there was still gas left in this fantasy comedy franchise.
Dream Works Animation Studio
19. “Coconut” (2017)
World Gross: $807,082,196
Directed by Lee Unkrich, this animated film captured everyone’s hearts and even won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2018.
Disney/Pixar
18. “Inside Out” (2015)
World gross: $857,611,174
Disney Pixar has hit the big time again with this animated feature about the emotions in your head, starring Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader.
Disney/Pixar
17. “The Secret Life of Pets” (2016)
World gross: $875,457,937
Universal/Illumination’s story of dogs seeking adventure while their owners are away charmed its way up the list.
16. “Ice Age: Continental Drift” (2012)
World gross: $877,244,782
Profits abound for this fourth installment of 2012 in the chilly prehistoric franchise, followed just behind its predecessor.
Twentieth century vixen animation
15. “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs” (2009)
World gross: $888,805,671
While other films have made bigger waves in the United States, international sales have always made big money for Fox’s “Ice Age” franchise, as evidenced again by the 2009 entry.
Twentieth century vixen animation
14. “Shrek 2” (2004)
World gross: $919,838,758
DreamWorks Animation proved to be a worthy competition for Pixar with its hit “Shrek” franchise.
Dream Works Animation Studio
13. “Finding Nemo” (2003)
World gross: $940,335,536
“Finding Nemo” was something of a second wind for Pixar, cementing the company’s place as titans of modern animation.
Pixar Studios
12. “The Lion King” (1994)
World gross: $968,483,777
Can you feel the love tonight for this Disney animated classic?
Disney Animation Studios
11. “Despicable Me 2” (2013)
World Gross: $970,761,885
The sequel to Illumination managed to make more money than its predecessor and set in motion the upcoming “Minions” spin-off.
Illumination studios
10. “Zootopia” (2016)
World Gross: $1,023,784,195
Disney charmed audiences in 2016 with its crime thriller pairing a rookie bunny cop and a cunning fox informant.
disney
9. “Finding Dory” (2016)
World Gross: $1,028,570,889
The sequel to “Finding Nemo” has returned to the hearts of the public.
Pixar
8. “Despicable Me 3” (2017)
World Gross: $1,034,799,409
The follow-up to Illumination – featuring Gru’s blonde brother – became the franchise’s biggest hit.
7. “Toy Story 3” (2010)
World Gross: $1,066,969,703
Building on Pixar’s critical and commercial goodwill, the third installment of the mega-franchise brought in big profits.
Pixar Studios
6. “Toy Story 4” (2019)
World Gross: $1,073,394,593
Nearly two decades after the last film, Woody and Buzz and the gang have returned for the highest-grossing film in the series (not adjusted for inflation, that is).
disney
5. “Minions” (2015)
World Gross: $1,159,398,397
The Little Yellow Helpers crossed the $1 billion mark at the end of August, raking in more money than “Despicable Me” and “Despicable Me 2” for Universal Pictures.
Universal Pictures/Illumination Entertainment
4. “The Incredibles 2” (2018)
World Gross: $1,242,805,359
The Superpowered Family returned to action 14 years after the original – but far exceeded the original film’s box office.
Disney/Pixar
3. “Frozen” (2013)
World Gross: $1,276,480,335
The resounding success of Disney in 2013 takes the first place at the box office. And then there was merchandising, video on demand and home video that audiences just couldn’t let go…
Disney Animation Studios
2. “Frozen II” (2019)
World Gross: $1,450,026,933
Although it failed to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, this sequel still managed to top its predecessor.
1. The Lion King (2019)
World Gross: $1,631,724,000
Whether the movie was animated or the live-action was debated, the new “Lion King” was computer-animated, so we’re putting it on the list.
disney
