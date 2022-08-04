Donald Trump: Latest subpoenas suggest DOJ probe could be aimed squarely at former president





These developments, which are the clearest indication yet that Trump is in the crosshairs of the investigation, suggest the effort to uncover the truth will survive even if Republicans win the House this fall and shut down the select committee. Unlike the House inquiry, the Justice Department could bring criminal charges against former Trump administration officials if it so chooses.

It follows that the department is seeking to challenge claims of executive privilege that Trump is likely to make in an effort to thwart the investigation. It also suggests that the department, after months of complaints from members of the House select committee and others that it was not acting quickly enough, is acting with urgency.

Evidence of an expanding Justice Department investigation came amid fresh signs of the political power of Trump’s false voter fraud allegations. Candidates touting his lies won Republican primaries in Arizona and Michigan on Tuesday, and may be in a position to sway future elections if they beat their Democratic rivals in November. And the investigation is also taking place amid growing controversy over missing texts from government phones used by the Department of Defense and US Secret Service during the time around Jan. 6, 2021. CNN reported on Wednesday, for example, that the Secret Service could temporarily disable text messaging on employee cellphones as the agency scrambles to address concerns that it may have deleted messages. The disappearance of the messages could be a coincidence, but given the explosive post-election events, it raised suspicion.

Cipollone and Philbin have both been subpoenaed, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. They were both close to Trump inside the White House in the difficult days following the 2020 election and in the run-up to the Capitol insurgency. The department sought their testimony after the grand jury also heard from two key members of former Vice President Mike Pence’s brain trust, his former chief of staff Marc Short and legal counsel Greg Jacob.

Cipollone was also a key figure in the televised House committee hearings, which used him to highlight the potential illegality of Trump’s actions and his refusal to intervene to quash the Capitol riot. The committee’s star witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, said Cipollone warned the staff could be charged with countless crimes if they let Trump go to the Capitol. January 6th.

In his own testimony before the committee, Cipollone declined to divulge details of his personal conversations with the then-president on grounds of privilege. But with its longer timeline and resources, the Justice Department may have more power to overcome this hurdle, either in negotiations with Cipollone or in court.

Trump could be the focus of investigators

Until it emerged that Cipollone and Philbin and Pence’s two top aides were wanted for grand jury testimony, it was not possible to establish whether the department was directly looking into the ex’s role. -president in disrupting the peaceful transfer of power. But given the closeness of the two White House lawyers, in particular with the president at the time, the line of inquiry now appears much clearer.

“You don’t call the White House attorney, the deputy White House attorney, especially as a result of the testimony they gave to the 1/6 committee, unless you’re looking squarely and directly Donald Trump,” Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” on Wednesday.

Cipollone and Philbin could give investigators insight into Trump’s statements, actions and state of mind during one of the most perilous days in American history. This could be important in establishing whether he had corrupt intent to break the law. Cipollone’s testimony could also threaten Trump if the restraints of executive privilege are lifted, as he has a reputation for integrity and telling the truth.

Among other revelations, Cipollone told the House Select Committee in closed-door recorded testimony that he believed Trump should have conceded the election and that Pence deserved the Presidential Medal of Freedom for not helping to nullify the election. election to Congress.

A legal battle is brewing

However, any Cipollone appearance would likely have to wait for a court battle over executive privilege, which allows a president to seek private advice on key issues and cases and expect protection. congressional investigations under the separation of powers doctrine. .

CNN’s Pamela Brown reported Tuesday that Cipollone and his attorneys are in discussions with Justice Department officials about a grand jury appearance and how to handle issues of executive privilege. Trump has repeatedly made sweeping claims of executive privilege that extend to advisers and communications far beyond conventional understandings of his reach — and he’s likely to do so again.

Potentially, a legal battle over Cipollone’s testimony could go all the way to the Supreme Court. During the Watergate scandal, then-President Richard Nixon asserted executive privilege in an attempt to prevent the release of incriminating audio tapes. But in a decision that could be significant in Trump’s case, the Supreme Court said executive privilege cannot be used to frustrate the administration of criminal justice. Also, the courts don’t have a long track record of rulings on how far a former president can go with executive privilege, so any legal dispute between Trump and the Justice Department could cover new ground. important.

The Jan. 6 House committee did not argue the issue of Cipollone’s reluctance to speak about certain conversations with Trump. It is running against a clock as it is likely to be dissolved by pro-Trump Republicans in the House if control of the chamber changes after the midterm elections in November. But the Justice Department has the luxury of more time to fight a legal fight.

“I’m optimistic that the Justice Department can win this,” former federal prosecutor Shan Wu said on CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Wednesday, warning, however, that it could take months for a legal proceeding to be resolved. .

That means a Justice Department investigation could continue until at least next year. So even if the congressional investigation expires, there will be at least one place where Trump could be held accountable.

This possibility of an extended investigation is one reason many observers believe Trump is leaning toward an early announcement of a 2024 presidential campaign. That would make it easier for the former president to argue that the investigation is a politicized attempt by the Biden administration to militarize the Justice Department in an attempt to prevent it from reclaiming the White House.

Garland’s Dilemma

Yet proof of the investigation does not mean proof of guilt. While revelations from the House televised hearings were shocking and demonstrated greater involvement by the ex-president in the January 6 coup attempt than previously known, Attorney General Merrick Garland would still face a deep dilemma in deciding whether to prosecute the ex-president. -President.

The House committee hearings painted a damning picture, but they were also chosen from available depositions and evidence and did not include cross-examinations that could poke holes in the testimony.

A criminal case requires a higher bar of proof than a congressional investigation. The seriousness of prosecuting a former president suggests that Garland should be especially confident to secure a conviction. A criminal case against Trump would also raise the question of whether such a process, which could shake the United States to its heart and set precedents for future former presidents, is truly in the national interest, however damning the evidence. .

Conversely, establishing a principle that a president could escape legal liability for attempting to nullify an election could be equally ruinous for the democratic system and American freedoms.

In a sense, the January 6 committee and its success in penetrating deep into the ex-president’s west wing and exposing the plot to steal the election could help Garland’s decision-making process. While Trump is sure to claim he’s a political victim if indicted, the mountain of evidence — including gruesome testimony and graphic video of his mob attacking the Capitol — serves to prepare the public and shape his perception of what really happened. This may marginally defuse accusations that any prosecution of the ex-president is a purely political exercise.

Even so, each day that signs draw closer to Trump’s possible indictment — or a controversial decision not to prosecute him — is one step closer to what would inevitably be a time of extraordinary national trauma.

Pamela Brown, Katelyn Polantz and Jeremy Herb contributed to this story.

