Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid is hampered by accusations he betrayed Boris Johnson

Accusations that Rishi Sunak is a ‘traitor of Boris’ are proving a major challenge for him as Tory members prepare to vote in the leadership race, allies of the former chancellor have said.

Mr Sunak, who is more than 30 points behind Liz Truss in two polls this week, has been accused by senior ministers of leading a ‘coup’ to oust Boris Johnson.

A Tory member told Mr Sunak during last week’s election campaign in Leeds that he ‘stabbed him in the back’.

Now allies of Mr Sunak have said the story that he betrayed his former boss is proving to be a ‘big deal’.

A minister told the Daily Telegraph: ‘It’s certainly a story that has a bit of a following among the members, and it’s the old problem that he who wields the knife never wears the crown.’

But last night a senior Sunak ally claimed voters were switching to the former Chancellor as they realized Miss Truss could not replicate Mr Johnson’s ‘populist appeal’.

They said, “When people meet Rishi, they realize that he is a smart, capable, likeable politician.” When they leave the meeting, they invariably support him.

Allies also say the delay in ballots reaching party members due to fears the process is vulnerable to hacking raised by GCHQ could help Mr Sunak.

Supporters said the delay would expose Miss Truss to more scrutiny ahead of the vote. David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, told Talk TV that “some delay helps us” because “exposure to challenge is a very important part of this process”.

Insiders close to Miss Truss declined to comment on whether a delay would help or hinder her. Ballots were due to arrive this week, but some could arrive as late as August 11.