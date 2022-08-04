Politics
Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid is hampered by accusations he betrayed Boris Johnson
Rishi Sunak’s bid to become next prime minister is hampered by accusations he betrayed Boris Johnson, allies say
- Senior ministers have accused Sunak of leading a coup to overthrow Boris Johnson
- A Tory member told Tories in Leeds he stabbed Boris in the back
- Sunak’s allies say the ‘betrayal’ narrative is proving to be a big deal
- But last night a senior Sunak ally claimed people had changed to support Sunak
Accusations that Rishi Sunak is a ‘traitor of Boris’ are proving a major challenge for him as Tory members prepare to vote in the leadership race, allies of the former chancellor have said.
Mr Sunak, who is more than 30 points behind Liz Truss in two polls this week, has been accused by senior ministers of leading a ‘coup’ to oust Boris Johnson.
A Tory member told Mr Sunak during last week’s election campaign in Leeds that he ‘stabbed him in the back’.
Now allies of Mr Sunak have said the story that he betrayed his former boss is proving to be a ‘big deal’.
Mr Sunak, who is more than 30 points behind Liz Truss in two polls this week, has been accused by senior ministers of leading a ‘coup’ to oust Boris Johnson.
A minister told the Daily Telegraph: ‘It’s certainly a story that has a bit of a following among the members, and it’s the old problem that he who wields the knife never wears the crown.’
But last night a senior Sunak ally claimed voters were switching to the former Chancellor as they realized Miss Truss could not replicate Mr Johnson’s ‘populist appeal’.
They said, “When people meet Rishi, they realize that he is a smart, capable, likeable politician.” When they leave the meeting, they invariably support him.
Last night, a senior Sunak ally claimed voters were switching to the former chancellor as they realized Miss Truss could not replicate Mr Johnson’s ‘populist appeal’.
Allies also say the delay in ballots reaching party members due to fears the process is vulnerable to hacking raised by GCHQ could help Mr Sunak.
Supporters said the delay would expose Miss Truss to more scrutiny ahead of the vote. David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, told Talk TV that “some delay helps us” because “exposure to challenge is a very important part of this process”.
Insiders close to Miss Truss declined to comment on whether a delay would help or hinder her. Ballots were due to arrive this week, but some could arrive as late as August 11.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11078771/Rishi-Sunaks-leadership-bid-hindered-accusations-betrayed-Boris-Johnson.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- These are the best Google Pixel 6a deals for 2022 August 4, 2022
- Who sent how much to Imran Khans PTI? There is an Indian-American banker, a cricket company August 4, 2022
- ‘America First’ without Trump? Conservatives plan it August 4, 2022
- Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies aged 68 from cardiac arrest August 4, 2022
- Coral levels in Great Barrier Reef areas reach 36-year highExBulletin August 4, 2022