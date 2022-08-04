Narendra Modi: Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi in action in the Herald case





Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress speaker Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday he was ‘not afraid of Narendra Modi’ and would not be ‘bullied’ by the leadership’s action of law enforcement in the National Herald case. Gandhi’s reaction came a day after the ED sealed Young Indian’s office at Herald House here, and Delhi police briefly barricaded the party office and the residences of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. “These are attempts at intimidation,” he told reporters outside parliament. “We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi.”

In his first response after the ED sealed off Young Indian’s premises in the National Herald’s congressional office, Gandhi said: “They can do whatever they want. It doesn’t matter. I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country.I will continue to do my job no matter what they do. Later, in a tweet in Hindi, he doubled down on his criticism of the government and the prime minister. “The truth cannot be barricaded. Do what you want, I am not afraid of the Prime Minister, I will always work in the interest of the country. Listen and understand!” The former Congress leader said the BJP government thinks it can “silence us by putting pressure on us”. “We will not be silenced. We will stand up against what Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji are doing in this country, against democracy, whatever they do,” he said during his press briefing. Asked about the BJP’s claim that it won’t let them “escape” the law, Gandhi replied: “Who’s talking about running away? They talk about running away. Congress also raised the issue of ED action in both Houses of Parliament and caused disruption. Many Congress leaders also gave adjournment notices to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but these were not authorized by the President. Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also raised the issue in the Upper House, alleging the government was “misusing” agencies to target opposition leaders and demanded answers from the government on the action of the ED. Congress leaders also sought to raise the issue in the Lok Sabha in the morning, but were not allowed and the House was adjourned until 2 p.m.

