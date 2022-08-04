As Midterm Elections Approach, Biden Calls Trump More OftenExBulletin





President Biden only started his presidency by selectively referring to his predecessor as “the old guy.” But he has spoken frequently about Donald Trump in recent weeks and months. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

Early in the Biden administration, there was an unwritten rule: don’t talk about the old guy. But with the midterm elections approaching, Donald Trump appears to be back on the tip of President Biden’s tongue.

Biden called him “the great MAGA king” in May. In early July, he said Trump had dismissed and ignored “the forgotten people he promised to help.”

After the last committee hearing on January 6, Biden sued Trump by name.

“The police were heroes that day,” Biden said during a virtual appearance with a law enforcement group. “Donald Trump did not have the courage to act.”

This Trump bump comes as the former president endorses candidates for this year’s midterm elections and hints loudly that he would like to be himself on the ballot again in 2024.

“The re-emergence of the old guy is that he re-emerges,” President Biden pollster John Anzalone said. Trump is “the one who becomes the most visible and the most controversial”.

Not only is Trump on the campaign trail, giving speeches and making eye-catching endorsements, but the Jan. 6 House Select Committee drew particular attention to the final days of Trump’s presidency.

Anzalone says calling out Trump is an integral part of President Biden’s midterm message.

“Joe Biden is the leader of the Democratic Party, and Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party,” Anzalone said with excitement. “Let the leader of the Democratic Party tell Americans what he is for and against what the leader of the Republican Party is absolutely normal and expected.”

Trump’s presence blurs historical norms

With the recent passage of numerous bipartisan bills and an agreement among Democrats on the Cut Inflation Act, Democrats expect to have an affirmative ‘look at what we’ve done’ message to go out this fall. , in the face of economic headwinds. But that doesn’t mean they can or should ignore the elephant in the room, says Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson.

“Usually losing presidents walk away with dignity as the sun sets,” Ferguson said.

Or after eight years of service, they quietly move on to their post-presidency. There is a long history of presidents facing a difficult midterm and clashing with the policies or legacy of their predecessors.

But this time it’s different, because Trump isn’t in the rearview mirror.

“President Biden isn’t running against the old guy, he’s setting up a midterm contrast to the current and most likely future leader of the Republican Party,” Ferguson said.

Late last month, Trump hinted that he would run for president again, “much sooner than people think,” while addressing a convention in Washington, D.C.

After that event, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he asked Trump not to declare his 2024 candidacy until after the midterms, the implication being that it would be best for Republicans that midterms are about inflation, immigration, crime and not the polarizing former president. .

Trump motivates Republican and Democratic voters

Senior Democratic strategist Karen Finney says part of what Biden is trying to do by talking about Trump and Trumpism is to keep Republicans from keeping the former president at bay.

“You know, it’s not just about Trump,” she said. “Look how many candidates in this Republican primary season, whether they got Trump’s endorsement or not, were arguing.”

And if there’s one thing almost everyone can agree on, it’s that “nothing motivates voters, both Democratic and Republican, like Donald Trump,” said former Trump campaign consultant David Urban. .

Faiz Shakir, one of Bernie Sanders’ top political advisers, used almost exactly the same words to describe Trump’s effect on voters.

“Nothing propels the Biden coalition, Democratic voters and the people who voted for him, nothing propels them more than Trump,” he said.

Shakir says parts of the Democratic base are feeling lethargic and uninspired, frustrated that Biden and Democrats haven’t made more progress. But then comes Trump with all his teasing about a 2024 race. Shakir calls it a “gift” for Biden and the Democrats.

“The challenge for Biden was that he didn’t have a pushback,” Shakir said, referring to Biden’s low approval rating, which reflects some of that Democratic lethargy. “You have a position on Biden one way or another. But what he’s trying to clarify is, no, there’s a choice. There’s a directional choice.”

David Urban points to recent polls that show many Democrats want someone other than Biden to run in 2024. Yet, he says in a one-on-one with Trump, the same polls still show Biden leading. .

“And so I think [Biden] kinda likes to bump my chest a little bit about it,” Urban said.

Urban says talking more about Trump makes Biden relevant.

“When people consider moving on and moving on to a new candidate, a new future, someone younger, brighter, brighter, it gets him to say, ‘Yeah, I’m the guy who beat the guy,'” Urban said.

In a recent interview, Biden was asked about a possible rematch with Trump in 2024. Biden said he wasn’t planning on it, but he “wouldn’t be disappointed either.”

