Reviews | Trump is losing ground in the 2024 primary. Here’s why.

Donald Trump is leading in the primary polls and is highly valued by his party, but his standing is worse than a year ago. Polls show half of Republican voters are considering other candidates. Candidates backed by the former president lost in Georgia, Idaho, Nebraska, North Carolina and South Carolina. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is gaining ground in the primary polls, emerging as a plausible challenger for the nomination.

Why has Trump’s position deteriorated?

One reason: Trump used to take positions that helped him stand out from other leading Republicans. But he hasn’t in 2024. He focuses on the big lie, a less powerful problem than it seems and has allowed Trumpian alternatives such as DeSantis to gain traction.

Trump once had an exclusive claim on key issues. Now he doesn’t.

When Trump first ran for president in 2016, he took an unusual three-pronged approach: He zoomed right on immigration, turned to the center of the economy, and attacked the GOP establishment at every opportunity. He stood out from a field full of traditionally conservative career politicians and won the nomination.

But since then, Trump has lost his unique claim to every part of that approach.

Well, start with immigration. In 2016, Trump was the most vocal opponent of immigration in the GOP arena. His rivals Florida senator Marco Rubio, Texas senator Ted Cruz, former governor Jeb Bush (Florida) then the governor. John Kasich (Ohio) actively supported immigration reform or had mixed results. It gave Trump a special appeal to anti-immigration voters, who felt ignored by their party.

The Pew Research Center captured this discontent: they found that 59% of Republicans said their party was not doing a good job on immigration in 2015.

But Republicans almost unanimously endorsed Trump’s approach to the issue.

Trump’s potential rivals in 2024 have noticed this difference and have carefully constructed their own restrictive records. DeSantis has been on a years-long crusade to ban sanctuary cities in Florida. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who often ranks third in GOP primary polls, advocates completing Trump’s border wall. Even former UN ambassador and moderate favorite Nikki Haley opposed Trump’s ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries, but hit out at President Biden for offering amnesty and strengthened immigration enforcement during his tenure as Governor of South Carolina.

Trump has also lost his edge on economic issues. In 2016, he stood out from his rivals by defending Social Security and signaling his support for universal health. But in office, he embraced conservative tax cuts, fought regulation and governed like a traditional Republican.

Voters have taken notice. In 2016, the American National Election Studies (ANES) poll asked respondents to place Trump and Hillary Clinton on an ideological spectrum, ranging from extremely liberal to extremely conservative. Collectively, they rated Trump as being only marginally conservative closer to the center than any Republican candidate had been in the past 40 years. But in 2020, voters saw him as more conservative.

Alan Abramowitz, the Emory University political scientist who originally calculated these statistics, attributed the move in part to Trump’s conservative economic record. Republicans fondly remember Trump’s economics, but now little separates his approach from that of DeSantis or Pence.

Perhaps most significantly, Trump’s status as an anti-establishment figure has been clouded by his four years in office. In the 2016 cycle, a good portion of rank-and-file Republicans viewed their party unfavorably, and most wanted to appoint an outsider. This dissatisfaction helped Trump.

But now half of Republicans think the Trump wing of the party and the establishment have buried the hatchet.

Moreover, Republicans admire their party more than before Trump took office. For much of 2015 and 2016, only 50-60% of Republicans viewed their own party favorably. Today, after a few ups and downs, that figure has reached 75%.

As a possible third race for the White House approaches, Trump is a victim of his own success: in rehabilitating the GOP in the eyes of his constituents, he has deprived himself of a useful antagonist. Moreover, it could be difficult for Trump, who spent four years in the White House, to reclaim the role of outsider.

Trump’s new problem, the big lie has two drawbacks

Since leaving office, Trump has tried to replace these issues with the (false) claim that he is the rightful winner in 2020. This question may seem helpful. 73% of Republicans say Biden did not legitimately win the election. But there are two key issues.

First, Trump angered parts of his party by pushing to cancel the 2020 election. According to the Times-Siena poll, nearly one in five Republican primary voters said Trump’s actions on January 6 had gone so far as to threaten American democracy and a quarter of Trump voters (correctly) support that Biden legitimately won the 2020 election. Trump to secure the nomination, but they could form the basis of an alternate GOP nominee.

Second, voter fraud is not a priority for most Republicans.

In three consecutive FiveThirtyEight-Ipsos polls, voter fraud or security emerge as, at best, a secondary issue, with about 1 in 5 Republicans ranking it as a top concern. Additionally, Echelon Insights, a GOP polling and analysis firm, found that 4 in 10 Republicans believe Trump’s focus on 2020 is a good reason to oppose him in 2024.

The big lie has political power: Several pro-election Republicans struggled in the 2022 primaries. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Houses Jan. 6 committee, faces losing her primary later this month -this. Two Republican congressmen who voted to impeach Trump Peter Meijer of Michigan and Tom Rice of South Carolina lost to pro-Trump challengers. And pro-impeachment Republican Representatives Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio) and Fred Upton (Mich.) retired rather than face GOP primary voters.

But other pro-election Republicans, such as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, easily beat Trump-endorsed challengers. And DeSantis may have found his parties’ (very ugly) sweet spot: He’s not affirming 2020 results (avoiding Trump’s wrath and a dangerous primary challenge), but he’s also not obsessed with the last elections.

Back to reality: Trump is still the favorite but his grip is weakening

According to the average of the RealClearPolitics poll, 50% of the GOP supports Trump and DeSantis at 24%. Two-thirds of Republicans want the party to follow Trump’s lead. Trump is still the dominant figure in the GOP and if he focuses on attacking Biden and promoting his accomplishments, he could navigate the nomination.

But those numbers suggest that Trump’s grip on the GOP is no longer what it used to be. If Republican voters find a more effective vehicle for their right-wing populism, someone who likes to fight the left and can win the popular vote, the former president could face a serious challenge.

