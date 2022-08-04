‘Not afraid of Narendra Modi, won’t be intimidated,’ says Rahul Gandhi on ED Action in Herald Case

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that he was not afraid of Narendra Modi and would not be intimidated by the action of the Enforcement Directorate of the law in the National Herald case. Gandhi’s reaction came a day after the ED sealed Young Indian’s office at Herald House in the nation’s capital, and Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here.

Gandhi called these actions an attempt to intimidate. We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi, he told reporters outside parliament. They can do whatever they want. It does not matter.

I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my job no matter what they do, he said in his first response after the ED sealed off the Young Indians office.

On the issue of barricades, he said the truth cannot be barricaded and added that his party would continue to protest. The former Congress leader said the BJP government thinks they can silence us by putting pressure on us. But we will not be silenced, he said. What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will oppose whatever they do. It does not matter.

