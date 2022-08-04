January 6 committee plans to subpoena Alex Jones’ cell phone





The House Jan. 6 committee is preparing to seek the treasure of Alex Jones text messages and emails revealed Wednesday in a libel lawsuit brought by victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, Rolling Stone has learned .

On Wednesday, Sandy Hook victims’ attorney Mark Bankston told Jones that his attorney mistakenly sent Bankston three years of emails and text messages from the conspiracy theorist copied from his phone.

Now – a source familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the matter told Rolling Stone – the January 6 panel is preparing to request this data from the plaintiffs’ attorneys to aid its investigation into the insurrection. These internal deliberations in the committee, which is investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, began minutes after the lawyer’s revelation was heard on the broadcast. live from the trial on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones has previously featured prominently in the panel’s investigation for his role in mobilizing public support for the insurgency and for his close ties to suspected conspirator Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oath Keepers militia. Jones frequently hosted Rhodes as a guest on his InfoWars channel, and his militia provided security for the Texas-based conspirator.

The committee originally subpoenaed Jones in November 2021 and asked him to turn over documents and participate in a deposition. Jones, according to a letter sent by the committee, was initially notified by the White House on Jan. 3, 2021, that he was to “lead a march to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet” with protesters.

It’s unclear exactly what the committee will be looking for in Jones’ communications, but attorneys for the Sandy Hook plaintiffs have accused the InfoWars host of intentionally withholding communications relevant to the Sandy Hook shooting and d lied by saying that he had sought them out. A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment.

The documents were released after Jones’ attorney ‘took no steps to identify him as privileged or protected in any way and two days ago fell freely and clearly into my possession “Bankston told Jones in court on Wednesday. “That’s how I know you lied to me.”

