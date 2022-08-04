Jokowi assessed commitment to building Indonesia from the periphery by increasing village funds





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to show strong commitment to village development. Development funded by village funds further underscores Jokowi’s commitment to developing Indonesia from the periphery, borders and villages. The ceiling for the village fund in 2022 has been set at IDR 68 trillion to be allocated to 74,961 villages across Indonesia. Overall, disbursed village funds have reached IDR 468.6 trillion since 2015. Director of the Nagari Developing Center (NDC) at Andalas University, Erigas Eka Putra, said Jokowi’s commitment was felt to have a very significant positive impact. Erigas, who has been focusing on village issues for decades, considers Jokowi to be serious about building advanced villages, both in terms of infrastructure and human resources. Read also : President Jokowi discusses with several economists at the Palace “The village is the epicenter of development. In other words, the center of Indonesia’s development is in the village. So with President Jokowi’s policy, with village funds, it shows the strength (commitment) in the development of the village,” Erigas said as quoted on Thursday (4/8/2022). According to him, President Jokowi has made the modernization of villages a main objective of development. Improve people’s lives in the future. “Renewal is in the village. I often say like an earthquake, the epicenter is the center of its movement. Likewise, the center of the movement of this country is in the village,” he said. Even so, Erigas also reminded village officials not to be complacent in the use of village funds disbursed by the government. Achieving the right village funds can bring real benefits to the community. “It’s just a question of how preparing the village with the support of such large funds can produce a product that has superior value. President Jokowi has provided assistance, backed up with facilities and infrastructure, keeping the villages are ready to take advantage of it,” Erigas said.

