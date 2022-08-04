Giuliani unlikely to face criminal charges in lobbying probe





As Rudolph W. Giuliani faces scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, another legal threat is quietly fading away: the criminal investigation into his ties to Ukraine during the presidential campaign.

The investigation, led by Manhattan federal prosecutors and the FBI, looked into whether Mr. Giuliani unlawfully lobbied the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials who helped him attack Joseph R. Biden Jr., while supposed to be the Democratic presidential candidate.

But after nearly three years, this investigation into Mr. Giuliani, Donald J. Trump’s former personal attorney, is not expected to result in charges, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

While prosecutors had enough evidence last year to persuade a judge to order the seizure of Mr. Giulianis’ electronic devices, they did not find a smoking gun in the files, the people said, who said spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a federal investigation.

Prosecutors have not closed the investigation, and if new evidence emerges, they could still prosecute Mr. Giuliani. But in a telling sign that the investigation is about to end without indictment, investigators recently returned the electronic devices to Mr Giuliani, the sources said. Mr. Giuliani also met with prosecutors and agents in February and answered their questions, a sign that his lawyers were confident he would not be charged.

The Manhattan investigation once posed the gravest legal danger to Mr. Giuliani, whose pressure campaign in Ukraine helped drive Mr. Trump to his first impeachment. But in recent weeks, as the Manhattan probe wrapped up, Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to keep Mr. Trump in power after the 2020 election have come under increasing criticism.

He has become a key figure in Georgia’s criminal investigation into attempts to undo Mr Trump’s loss in that state. Federal prosecutors are also examining his role in creating alternative lists of pro-Trump voters in several states, and he was the focus of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Manhattan inquiry went further back in time to examine Mr. Giulianis’ entanglements with powerful Ukrainians in the run-up to the presidential election, when he blurred the line between his political goals and his business pursuits. a very unusual way.

As he pushed Mr. Trump’s agenda in 2019, Mr. Giuliani developed ties to a Ukrainian oligarch who was indicted in the United States, according to new interviews and new documents. Mr. Giuliani stayed in a five-star hotel and took a private flight courtesy of the oligarchs’ company, an arrangement that had not previously been reported but was of interest to Manhattan authorities, people told the current of the case. (Both men deny knowledge of the travel payments, which were arranged by their associates.)

Mr. Lutsenko traveled to New York in January 2019 and met with Mr. Giuliani for hours, providing him with information he hoped would harm Mr. Bidens’ campaign. The following month, Mr. Giuliani considered accepting $200,000 from Mr. Lutsenko to retain both his firm and a husband-and-wife legal team to help recover funds allegedly stolen from Ukrainian government coffers.

As the country’s chief prosecutor, Mr. Lutsenko could deliver what Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Trump desperately wanted an announcement of an investigation into Mr. Biden and Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that had paid his son Hunter as a member from the administration board. Mr. Lutsenko also wanted something: the dismissal of the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, with whom he had clashed. For weeks, Mr. Giuliani urged the Trump administration to withdraw her, and in April 2019 she was recalled.

It is against federal law to attempt to influence the US government on behalf of a foreign official without registering as a foreign agent, although such prosecutions are difficult and relatively rare. Mr. Giuliani maintained that he had targeted the ambassador simply because he believed she was disloyal to Mr. Trump and hostile to his attempt to find information on Mr. Biden.

This argument that he was working solely in his capacity as the President’s lawyer, and not for Mr. Lutsenko, could have undermined the central premise of a criminal case against him.

Mr. Giuliani eventually dropped the potential $200,000 deal with Mr. Lutsenko, another challenge to mount a criminal case. Violating lobbying law doesn’t require money to change hands, but the lack of an obvious quid pro quo might not have gone down well with a jury.

Spokespersons for the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and the Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to comment on the investigation.

Manhattan authorities also briefly looked into Mr. Giuliani’s ties to Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, people familiar with the matter said.

A New York Times review of documents, text messages and interviews found Mr Firtash’s company covered tens of thousands of dollars in travel expenses for Mr Giuliani in the summer of 2019, including including his stay in the luxury hotel and his private jet flight.

The travel payments did not appear to break any laws, but they show Mr Giuliani’s connection to Mr Firtash was greater than publicly known.

Rudy Giuliani had no idea Firtash was paying for the trips, said Robert J. Costello, Mr. Giuliani’s attorney, adding that he certainly wouldn’t have authorized it if he had known.

Mr. Costello and an attorney for Mr. Firtash, Lanny J. Davis, said their clients never spoke. As far as Mr. Firtash knows, he has never paid or authorized the payment of funds for Giuliani, Mr. Davis said. The lawyer blamed the payments on an error made by one of Mr Firtash’s administrative assistants, who he said failed to notice Mr Guilianis’ expenses among other travel expenses and paid for them without the knowledge or permission of Mr. Firtash.

Mr Firtash was charged in the United States in 2013 with conspiracy to bribe officials in India and fought extradition while vigorously denying the charges. Mr Giuliani considered representing Mr Firtash in his extradition case, but said he quickly dismissed the idea.

Mr Firtash’s history in Ukraine, where he made his fortune in the energy sector and publicly attacked Mr Bidens’ policies towards the country, appears to have put the oligarch on Mr Giulianis’ radar then. that he was looking for dirt on Mr. Biden.

Mr. Giuliani began contacting Mr. Firtash’s lawyers in June 2019 for information about corruption in Ukraine, around the time Mr. Trump was pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. Mr. Firtash’s lawyers told Mr. Giuliani they knew nothing relevant.

There is no evidence Mr. Firtash aided Mr. Giuliani in his attacks on the Bidens, and Mr. Davis said the oligarch categorically denies ever assisting Giuliani or anyone else in any effort to unearth of the earth.

Even so, in the summer of 2019, an associate of Mr. Giuliani, Lev Parnas, met with the oligarch and recommended that he add new lawyers to his team, the husband and wife, who were helping Mr. Giuliani to dig into the Bidens. Mr. Parnas was paid to act as an interpreter and Mr. Firtash agreed to pay some of Mr. Parnass’ travel expenses.

The offer seemed ideal. At that time, Mr Giuliani was preparing to travel to London and wanted to determine who would cover his trip. Encountering financial difficulties during a trip to London, Mr Giuliani wrote to Mr Parnas in a text message.

During the trip in late June, Mr. Giuliani met in a hotel conference room with associates of Firtash, including a banker whose cousin was a Burisma executive.

Mr. Davis said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss Mr. Firtash’s claim that his extradition was politically motivated, and his associates did not discuss Burisma. Associates of the oligarchs did not ask Mr. Giulianis for help, Mr. Davis added.

That day, Mr Giuliani upgraded hotels to the Ritz London. Mr. Firtash’s company, Group DF, then covered the stay of around $8,000, interviews and recordings. The following month, the company paid $36,000 for a private flight Mr. Giuliani took from the Dominican Republic to Washington. And this August, Mr. Giuliani traveled with a friend and a bodyguard to Spain at a cost of more than $30,000, an expense that appeared on an invoice to a DF Group assistant and long-time adviser. date of Mr. Firtash.

Mr. Costello said that Mr. Giuliani does not know how this happened.

Mr. Davis said his client, Mr. Firtash, only approved payments to Mr. Parnas and never for Mr. Giulianis’ expenses.

In October, Mr. Giuliani planned to fly overseas, but an unforeseen development occurred: the arrests of Mr. Parnas and an associate, Igor Fruman, on federal campaign finance charges.

Mr Parnas, who witnessed Mr Giulianis’ interactions with Mr Lutsenko, said he offered to cooperate with the investigation, but prosecutors opted to take him to court, where he was sentenced l ‘last year. And although Mr. Fruman pleaded guilty, he did not cooperate against Mr. Giuliani.

Reporting was provided by Masha Froliak, Michael Rothfeld, Maria Varenikova and Kenneth P. Vogel. Susan C. Beachy contributed research.

