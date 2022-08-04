Zelensky makes public appeal to China’s Xi Jinping after unanswered pleas





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged China to reorient its stance on Russia and use its political and economic influence to help end the ongoing war in his country. In an interview in Hong Kong South China Morning Post published on Thursday – his first with an Asian outlet – Zelensky said he had sought a direct line with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, since the start of the Russian invasion more than 160 days ago. “I would like to speak directly. I had a conversation with [President] Xi Jinping was a year ago,” he told the JobIt’s Amy Chew. “Since the start of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially requested a conversation, but we (have had) no conversation with China, although I think it would be useful.” An adviser to the Ukrainian leader said Newsweek‘s David Brennan as early as March that Kyiv expected talks between Zelensky and Xi “to take place very soon”. The call never took place. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken with his counterpart in China at least twice since Feb. 24, according to reports from Moscow and Beijing. They included a conversation less than 24 hours later, after which the Russian embassy in Beijing said Xi expressed “respect” for Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine. After speaking again in June, the Kremlin said the Chinese leader endorsed “the legitimacy of Russia’s actions to protect core national interests.” The United Nations human rights office said on Monday that at least 5,327 civilians had been killed and 7,257 injured since the start of the war. Meanwhile, a continuous tally by the UN Refugee Agency showed that more than 6.3 million Ukrainians had fled the country as of August 3. Zelensky asks Beijing to be more sensitive to its fate. “The Russians are the invaders…this is a war on our territory, they came to invade us. China, as a big and powerful country, could come down and somehow put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place,” he said. “Of course, I would really like China to reconsider its attitude towards the Russian Federation.” Xi and Putin cemented their geostrategic partnership in the weeks before the invasion began; Beijing and Moscow, which make up two-fifths of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, see themselves as complementary defenders of an international order free from Western liberal influence in general and American leadership in particular. Zelensky, 44, thinks China’s leaders understand that the economic upheaval caused by Putin’s war will not benefit Beijing either. “It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy… So (it) can influence Russia politically and economically,” Zelensky told the Job. “I’m confident, I’m sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would feel completely isolated economically,” he said. “That’s something China can do: limit trade (with Russia) until the end of the war.” Zelensky and Xi last spoke to each other in 2021. In early January this year, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries via Telegram to mark 30 years of official bilateral relations between the two countries. According to a reading released by China’s Foreign Ministry at the time, Xi told Zelensky that their countries were enjoying “deepening political mutual trust.” “I attach great importance to the development of China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” the Chinese leader said, calling the relationship “mature, stable and resilient.” Three weeks later, Beijing publicly sided with the Kremlin against NATO for the first time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ukraine-china-russia-volodymyr-zelensky-xi-jinping-vladimir-putin-invasion-war-1730735 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos