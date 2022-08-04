It’s time for Imran Khan to besiege Islamabad





The ECP rulings finally ended the seven-year witch hunt over the foreign funding case against the PTI, with another failed attempt by the establishment to erase Imran Khan from the political circuit. At this point, Imran Khan should not rush into elections but rather capitalize on the seat of the federal capital, the last stronghold of the PML-N in the country.

Khan’s push for a snap election is understandable, with the economy’s free fall showing no end. The devastation caused by the US government of Shehbaz Sharif led to a 78% depreciation of the Pakistani rupee after Khan was ousted in a parliamentary coup on April 10. However, the rush to assume the leadership role must be assessed, especially with regard to the timing of elections. The PML-N will use every trick in the political book to extend its rule until October 2023 and in doing so will further devastate the economy through unfair IMF lending and possibly privatization of critical sectors of the Pakistani economy. .

Better understand the subject

Imran Khan has tried, through rule of law and street protests, to blame the status quo for the treasonous acts of corruption over the past 40 years that have brought the country to its knees. But there is an element in the Pakistani mindset that forgives, forgets and then re-elects the same despots over and over, either for ethnic or linguistic reasons, but never for political reasons; hence the need for a long-term strategy in which PML-N can be eliminated (metaphorically speaking) without firing a single shot.

In the final days of General Musharaff’s rule, the desire to return to democratic rule had reached a fever pitch with the People’s Party in the driver’s seat of a campaign buoyed by Benazir’s death. Within 18 months of Musharraf’s departure, democracy fever in the country had died down, with the public calling on General Kayani to step in and overthrow the incumbent government. The reasons given were a disastrous economic policy that halved economic growth from 6-8% to barely 4%, not to mention blinding corruption.

For all of General Kayani’s failures in the fight against terrorism in the tribal areas, his ability to contain the urge to mount another coup and let “democracy” take its course is applauded. Letting Zardari’s government run its course allowed the People’s Party to cannibalize itself through its endemic corruption, essentially depriving itself of federal consideration. It will be ten years since the power of the Pakistan People’s Party ended in 2013. Despite the upheaval in parliament and the rebranding under Bilawal, the Party is barely a shoo-in, with Sindh being its only political front and l his only trump card to attract politicians who swing with the wind.

Khan must simmer the pot without letting tensions escalate into a full-fledged confrontation between the political workers of the PTI and the PDM. Keeping up the pressure through protests and fueling public sentiment regarding inflation and the depreciation of the rupee is more than enough to advance the point of bad governance and economic mismanagement.

The path to follow

Both measures should be enough to excite public opinion, as these two aspects directly affect every individual in the country and therefore, if properly militarized, can be more significant than flouting corruption cases and trying to make the public understand the moral dilemma of having such people. in power. Imran Khan must pursue the goal of leaving feelings of resentment in the minds of the masses and reminding them again and again of this period of governance. Only by repeating will the public conclude that Shahbaz and co are not fit to lead the country.

Kayani’s genius is something Imran Khan should seek to replicate, keeping the long view of making PML-N irrelevant, just like PPP, because of his own doing. After all, as evidenced by Khan’s tenure, the FIA, NAB and Supreme Court could not shake the resolve of Zardari and Nawaz. With absolute confidence, they bought off and assembled the loosely knit coalition of the PTI and succeeded in ousting a democratically elected leader with Washington’s blessing.

The only variable in this equation that needs to be assessed is whether Khan can bear seeing the economic burden on the ordinary Pakistani and whether Pakistan can sustain itself in these precarious financial circumstances. The conditions are ripe for Imran Khan to besiege Islamabad, yet the length of time until the 2023 elections seems like a distant dystopian nightmare, and only time will tell if we will succeed or Shahbaz Sharif will fall on his sword.

Sameed Basha is a political and defense analyst with a Masters in International Relations from Deakin University, Australia. He specializes in Asia-Pacific regional dynamics and conflict and security studies. The opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

