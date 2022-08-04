An open primary could save Trump’s GOP targets in Washington





OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew cross-party protests over their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump led other Republicans in the first two state primaries on Wednesday.

Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two voters in each of Tuesday’s races qualify for the November election, regardless of which party observers say of the system, could have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump.

In early returns, Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse sought to qualify for the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Candidates endorsed by Trump in both races were in third place.

Since Washington is a mail-in state and ballots simply need to be cast on Election Day, it can take days to find out the final results as ballots arrive at county election offices while throughout the week.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, four chose not to run for office. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated in a Tuesday primary by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, and South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice lost to a Trump-endorsed challenger in June. Rep. David Valadao of California, which has an open primary like Washington, survived a primary challenge. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is bracing for defeat in her Aug. 16 primary against a Trump-backed rival.

If Herrera Beutler and Newhouse end up qualifying for the general election as Valadao did, it will be largely through the mechanics of the first two primaries, said Cornell Clayton, director of the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy in Washington State. University.

The first two primaries are designed to favor more moderate candidates and make it harder for the extremes of either party to moderate primary candidates, he said.

The number of Republican candidates in those two particular races gave Democrats an edge in their chances of claiming one of the top two spots, leaving the Republican vote split, Clayton notes. Herrera Beutler faced eight opponents, half of them Republicans, and Newhouse faced seven, six of them Republicans.

There’s a slight edge among those Republicans, Clayton said.

Herrera Beutler, who represents the 3rd congressional district in the southwestern part of the state, got about 25% of the vote Tuesday night, and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez got nearly 32%. Joe Kent, a former Trump-backed Green Beret who faced heavy spending on him from another Republican who attacked him from the right, was at 20%.

Right now, I’m focused on not going out on my skis, Herrera Beutler, who is seeking her seventh term, said in a Zoom press conference with reporters on Tuesday evening. I’m excited about the numbers, but it’s not done yet, we still have more votes to count.

Kent tweeted on Wednesday that dozens of precincts have yet to report their tallies and there is still a way forward.

Representative Dan Newhouse, incumbent for four terms in the 4th congressional district in central Washington, had just over 27% of the vote in the early returns, followed by Democrat Doug White, who had about 26%. Loren Culp, a Trump-endorsed former small-town police chief who lost the 2020 gubernatorial race to Democrat Jay Inslee, was just under 22%.

Culp noted on Facebook that the difference between first and third place is a difference of just over 4,100 votes.

The race is tight and more than half of the votes are still out! he wrote.

Counties in both districts are expected to update their tallies later Wednesday afternoon and evening, and most counties will post updates daily until all votes are tallied.

