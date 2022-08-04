Khaul Ki Ageng Makukuhan, Caring for the Cultivation of Tobacco Cultivation Temanggung





Wonosobo area – In order to save state revenue while preventing the deterioration of the economic sector amid the post-pandemic recovery situation, hundreds of tobacco farmers on the slopes of Mount Sumbing joined in a prayer ahead of the first harvest, which was followed by the reading of a petition to President Joko Widodo regarding the rejection of the planned revision of PP 109 Year 2012 at Makukuhan Earth Court, Dukuh Seman Hamlet, Wonosari Village, Bulu District, Temanggung Regency, on Wednesday (3/8/2022) night. Chairman of Indonesian Association of Tobacco Producers (APTI) DPD Central Java, Wisnu Brata, told the national leadership of APTI, there were at least 3 main points in the petition resulting from the agreement of the people of the tobacco. The first is to ask President Joko Widodo to cancel the revision of PP 109 of 2012 regarding the safety of materials containing addictive substances for health in the form of tobacco products. Read also: There are discoveries of hordes of social assistance, according to the coordinating minister of human development and culture, the country does not lose Second, to ask the President to postpone the tobacco excise tax hike to 2023 and urge the President to immediately formulate a tobacco protection policy as well as a national trade system. “We want President Joko Widodo to always listen to the aspirations of tobacco growers before signing the revision. Due to the various impacts that we are concerned about, we therefore reject any revision and hope that the President cancels the signing,” he explained. Also read: Football: AFF-16 Cup ticket prices are too expensive, PSSI lowers the price Wisnu added that with the petition, the farmers urged the president to consider various things that would happen. Moreover, the current economic situation has not fully recovered after being hit by the pandemic storm. With the cancellation of the revision, it is hoped that the economic sector can recover quickly and that the tobacco agricultural sector in the main centers can continue. His party considered that in reality the PP 109 of 2012 was sufficient to become a reference without any revision.

