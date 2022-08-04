Jokowi orders priority for sorghum planting in NTT





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo requested the planting sorrows prioritized in WaingapuEast Nusa Tenggara (NTT). This was announced by the Minister responsible for the coordination of the economy. Airlangga Hartarto after attending a restricted meeting (ratas) on sorghum and wheat led by President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Thursday (4/8/2022). “Mr. President requests priority for the NTT area, Waingapu City District, which the President saw yesterday,” Airlangga said in its press release after the meeting. Read also: Sorghum as a rice substitute In the rats, says Airlangga, president Jokowi drive the achievement of sorghum development. Until June 2022, the total area of ​​land planted with sorghum is about 4,354 hectares and is spread over six provinces. Sorghum production is 15,243 tonnes, representing an average productivity of 3.63 tonnes per hectare. Seeing the development of sorghum cultivation, Airlangga said, President Jokowi called for it to be done roadmap or a planting roadmap until 2024. “We report that the target planting season target in 2022 is 15,000 hectares. Of course, there is a development of 100,000 hectares,” he said. Read also: KSP Moeldoko: Sumba has great potential to become the island of sorghum “And in 2023, 115,000 hectares of land will be prepared. And in 2024, 154,000 hectares. And of course this area will continue to be prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment and Forests” , Airlangga continued. Airlangga pointed out that sorghum production is still limited. So, based on Jokowi’s guidelines, pilot project in Waingapu, it must be integrated with cattle breeding. “The trunk of this sorghum tree can also be used for other purposes than animal feed, it can also be used as bio-ethanol,” he added. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

