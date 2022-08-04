Former Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Joins BJP; calls Narendra Modi the best prime minister | India News

New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the BJP on Thursday August 4, a day after resigning from the Haryana Assembly. Bishnoi and his wife Renuka Bishnoi were inducted into the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other saffron party leaders.

Kuldeep Bishnoi hailed Narendra Modi as India’s “best” prime minister who always thinks of the country and the welfare of the poor. Furthermore, he praised Khattar for maintaining an “unblemished” reputation despite serving as chief minister for more than eight years, PTI reported. He also met BJP Chairman JP Nadda after joining the party in Delhi.

In July, Bishnoi had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi, sending political circles into turmoil.

Bishnoi, a four-term MLA and two-time MP, was expelled by Congress from all party posts in June for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, which led to great former party leader Ajay Maken losing the seat. Reacting to his June 11 suspension, Bishnoi tweeted, “Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. The rules are selectively enforced. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals.”

Welcoming him to the party, Khattar said, “He joined BJP today, and I hope BJP will also start growing in him very soon. Haryana CM said Bishnoi supported BJP in the Rajya Sabha poll in June, even though he was a Congressman.

On Wednesday, after resigning from the Haryana Assembly, Bishnoi said: “I feel the Congress is not what it was in the days of Indiraji and Rajiv Gandhi. Congress has deviated from its ideology. He was reduced to a party of ‘chatukars’ (sycophants). Many of those leading the party are those who haven’t contested or won in decades. He added, “All the decisions made by them turn out to be wrong all over the country.”

(With contributions from the agency)