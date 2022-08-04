‘Not afraid of Narendra Modi’: Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case

As the Law Enforcement Directorate makes rapid progress in the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday he was “not afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and that he would not would be “not intimidated” by central agencies because “truth cannot be barricaded”. “.

His comments came as Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge was asked by the ED to be present at Herald House so that the agency could carry out searches at the office of Young Indian Ltd, which it was able to do two days ago due to the absence of an elderly person involved in the business. The ED resumed the search in the presence of Kharge.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also witnessed loud decibel protests from the Congress, which was backed by opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress, as Kharge told the House that he was summoned by the ED in the middle of the work of Parliament.

The ED on Wednesday sealed Young Indian’s office at Herald House here, and Delhi police barricaded Congress headquarters and the residences of Rahul and Congressman Sonia Gandhi.

“It’s an attempt to intimidate. They think that if pressure is put on us, we will remain silent. We will not be intimidated. We will not be afraid. We will not be afraid of the Prime Minister. Do what you want to do. I’m not afraid of the prime minister,” Rahul told reporters in parliament.

Referring to the ED sealing the premises of Young Indian, he said, “They can do whatever they want. It doesn’t matter. I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my job no matter what they do.”

“We will not be silenced. We will stand against what Modi-ji, Amit Shah-ji are doing in this country, against democracy, whatever they are doing,” he said.

Later he tweeted, “Truth cannot be barricaded. Do what you want, I am not afraid of the Prime Minister, I will always work in the interest of the country. Listen and understand!”

At Rajya Sabha, Kharge said he had received the summons and did not want to avoid appearing before them. “But the question is, was it appropriate?… It seems like it was done on purpose to demoralize, intimidate and finish us off,” he said.

Head of the house Piyush Goyal countered by saying ED was following procedure and should be followed. “Unlike the UPA government which interfered in the operation of law enforcement, the NDA government does not interfere. These accusations are totally baseless,” he said.

The Lok Sabha also witnessed protests leading to the adjournment shortly after the start of the afternoon session. Congressmen rushed into the well to protest the ED action whenever the House met for business.

During the morning session, some Congress MPs, including Congress Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, displayed posters. Last week, while revoking the suspension of four Congress MPs, Speaker Om Birla said MPs should not display posters in the House.