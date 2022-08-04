China ridiculed as Xi Jinping’s war plans are dismantled ‘I can’t take the US!’ | World | New





Former Royal Navy and NATO commander Chris Parry said it was “not the right time for China to act” against Taiwan, as he explained that China would not be able to “attack the United States” in the event of a direct confrontation. Mr Parry predicted what “we will see in the future”, with Taiwan living in “a constant state of alert”, as he explained that China could continue to carry out “short-notice exercises” to keep Taipei in state of high alert.

Asked about the potential for an imminent escalation, Mr Parry told Radio 4 Today: “I don’t think so. “If you look at the rhetoric of the Communist Party of Xi Jinping, it really shrinks. “I think on this occasion the Chinese are not prepared for any military action. “I don’t think with Covid and the economy not doing very well, it’s a good time for China to act on Taiwan.

“Frankly, they cannot confront the United States militarily at the moment.” He continued: “What is slightly worrying is that if the Chinese can set up these kinds of exercises on short notice and they continue to do so, it puts Taiwan on high alert all the time. “We saw it with the Russians during the Cold War, they kept sending planes and ships into the Atlantic and we had to react all the time. “It is a permanent state of alert. READ MORE: Zelensky hits out at ‘disgusting’ German ex-Chancellor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1650476/China-Xi-Jinping-not-prepared-US-support-Taiwan-military-drills-Pelosi-visit-vn

