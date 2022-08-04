Turkish president to visit Russia for talks with Putin





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day visit to the Russian coastal city of Sochi on Friday to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral relations and international issues. Erdogan and Putin will meet in person for the second time in 17 days after the meeting in Tehran, the Iranian capital, where the leaders had a trilateral meeting with their Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi for the 7th summit in Astana format to discuss recent developments in Syria, the fight against terrorist groups, in particular the YPG/PKK and Daesh/ISIS, as well as the humanitarian situation and the voluntary return of Syrians. At their July 19 meeting, the leaders condemned the increased presence and activities of terrorist groups and their affiliates under different names in various parts of Syria. Turkey constantly insists on its determination to eradicate terrorist organizations – including Daesh/ISIS and the PKK, as well as its Syrian branch the YPG – in Syria that threaten its security. The country also reiterates the possibility of another Turkish counterterrorism operation across its southern border into northern Syria, after other operations in recent years, until Ankara’s longstanding concerns are met. Besides Syria, Erdogan and Putin will also discuss the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, which is now in its sixth month. Thanks to Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts to unblock Ukraine’s grain exports, the first grain ship to leave a wartime Ukrainian port sailed through the Turkish Strait after gaining security clearance in Istanbul on Wednesday en route to the Lebanon for a delivery that many believe is helping alleviate the global food crisis. Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a historic agreement on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny – for grain exports that have been blocked for months. The Sierra Leone-flagged freighter Razoni, carrying more than 26,500 tonnes of maize, is the first grain-laden vessel to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa, and after obtaining security clearance in Istanbul, the vessel continues to sail to the Lebanese port of Tripoli, its final destination. In addition, Erdogan and Putin will assess bilateral relations, focusing mainly on the areas of economy, trade and energy which constitute the driving force of Turkish-Russian relations. The leaders will also exchange views on potential measures to enhance bilateral cooperation. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/turkish-president-set-to-visit-russia-to-have-talks-with-putin/2653107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos