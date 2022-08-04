Indonesian NOC ready to carry out President Jokowi’s orders for 2026 Olympics bid





Tribunnews.com reporting, Abdul Majid TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian Olympic Committee (Indonesian NOC) President Raja Sapta Oktohari has said his party is ready to implement President Joko Widodo’s directive to offer to host the 2036 Olympics. Previously, President Jokowi conveyed his wish to Menpora Zainudin Amali at Merdeka Palace on Wednesday (3/8/2022). President Jokowi wants Indonesia to host the 2036 Olympics to be held in the archipelago’s national capital (IKN). “We welcome the leadership of the President to continue bidding for the 2036 Olympics with the location at IKN. We will complete this task and work hard to make Indonesia the first ASEAN country to host the Olympics,” said Indonesian Olympic Committee President Raja Sapta Oktohari on Thursday 04/08/2022. On this occasion, the government also plans to build a sports training center with complete facilities, both main and secondary. Including football training facilities which will later serve as a training center. Okto, as he is colloquially known, said the project to build a sports training center would be submitted to the Future Host Commission, which is part of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is responsible for selecting the bidding process for the country to host the Olympics. Indonesia was involved in the bid process as it previously aimed to become the host in 2032. The bid for the Olympic Host is made by the NOC, as stated in point 4 of the NOC Duties in the Olympic Charter. “We have an ongoing dialogue status in the Candidature process, and we will continue to do so because the current IOC format prioritises ongoing and ongoing dialogue. This was said by IOC President Thomas Bach during my meeting in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, according to him, Indonesia should continue with the bid process for the Olympics as the process is still ongoing,” Oktohari said. “With IKN as the venue, we are optimistic because one of the assessed points is the location of the master plan for sustainability and legacy,” he explained. In addition, Oktohari believed that the ANOC 2023 World Beach Games in Bali from August 5 to 12 could be a positive impetus to achieve the mission of hosting the Olympics. Because there will be 1,200 athletes from over 100 countries. It is the largest beach and water sports multi-event by number of participants from participating countries. In addition, 205 NOCs from all over the world will also be on the Island of the Gods to participate in the ANOC General Assembly. Also present were high-ranking international sports organizations, such as IOC President Thomas Bach, ANOC President Robin Mitchell and WADA President Witold Banka. “The AWBG will be an important impetus for Indonesia to approach it directly so that we can gain support and prove that Indonesia is ready to host the Olympics,” he concluded.

