Thai Prime Minister congratulates Prime Minister Modi on the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations





bangkok [Thailand]Aug 4 (NNA): Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, according to the statement released by the Thai Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, the Thai Prime Minister sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi and extended his best wishes to him and the government and people of India.

“The cultural and historical ties between our peoples span millennia and form a solid foundation for our diplomatic relations, as underlined by the commemorative activities held in Thailand and India throughout this year. I am glad that our friendship and our cooperation have been strengthened in all areas, especially during the difficult times of the COVID-19 epidemic,” the statement said. Prayut reaffirmed his government’s determination to continue to work closely with the Indian government to further forge cooperation bilaterally as well as within ASEAN and other multilateral frameworks for the mutual benefit of our peoples. He also wishes good health, prosperity and happiness to the people of India. A day earlier, the Thai Embassy in New Delhi hosted an event highlighting the warm relationship between India and Thailand with avenues for greater cooperation in several fields on the occasion of the establishment’s 75th anniversary. diplomatic relations between countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, on Tuesday, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, attended the embassy dinner reception on Monday themed “75th Anniversary: ​​Celebrating Indo-Indian Friendship Thai”. “A short film commemorating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations and a promotional film on ‘Amazing New Chapter: Responsible Tourism in Thailand’ were shown during the event, which was followed by cultural performances by Thai troupes and remarks of the Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thanet Petchsuwan and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to India Pattarat Hongtong,” the MEA statement read. He further said that the event ended successfully, highlighting the warm relationship between India and Thailand with avenues for greater cooperation in various fields. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://organiser.org/2022/08/04/90612/bharat/thailand-pm-send-congratulations-to-pm-modi-on-their-75th-anniversary-of-diplomatic-relations/

